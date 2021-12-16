HSS Names Michael P. Ast, MD, Vice-Chair and Chief Medical Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) President and CEO Louis A. Shapiro and Surgeon-in Chief and Medical Director Bryan T. Kelly, MD, today announced the appointment of Michael P. Ast, MD, hip and knee replacement surgeon and assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery, as the new Vice-Chair of the HSS Innovation Institute and Chief Medical Innovation Officer.

Since 1979, HSS has been a pioneer in creating and bringing innovative technology to market to advance patient outcomes. HSS has led the industry in musculoskeletal innovation by supporting new ideas from inventors and by partnering with HSS experts to improve wellness, performance, and patient care. The HSS Innovation Institute was established in 2016 to accelerate state-of-the-art concepts and inventions through partnerships with industry, investors, and entrepreneurs and deepen relationships between engineers, physicians, researchers, surgeons, and scientists.

Today, the Institute is working to advance the use of patented hardware and analytical software, intelligent strength training and rehabilitation techniques, and devices to reduce pain, increase stability, correct deformities, and restore functions.

"HSS is the leader in musculoskeletal health around the world, and for decades our clinicians, scientists, and biomechanics engineers have been working side by side to advance technology and accelerate the discovery of treatment options," said Mr. Shapiro. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Ast to our executive leadership team to help us remain laser focused on our approach to innovation, to drive forward-thinking leadership, and create new pathways that benefit patients everywhere."

"HSS is uniquely positioned to capitalize on our expertise and leadership to continue to advance the field of musculoskeletal care across the world," said Dr. Kelly. "The importance of collaborating is paramount now more than ever to ensure that we fulfill our responsibility to discover and improve treatment solutions for the routine and the most complex cases."

In his new role, Dr. Ast will work closely with Mr. Harmon and the Innovation Institute team to support new, viable offerings that can improve clinical outcomes, enhance the patient experience, or lower the cost of care delivery in a meaningful way.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Ast to the Innovation team," said Jordan Harmon, VP, Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer at HSS. "Creating innovative healthcare solutions requires collaboration between clinical, administrative, and business experts. The HSS Innovation Institute will benefit greatly from Dr. Ast's expertise in these areas. Dr. Ast will bring his vast knowledge and pioneering expertise from both a medical and business perspective, which will be invaluable as we navigate the healthcare landscape of tomorrow."

"As a surgeon with both academic and private practice experience, I understand the challenges of a clinical practice and how innovation can offer solutions," said Dr. Ast. "I look forward to utilizing my background in value-based care implementation, advanced technology for surgical training, and data integration and analytics to help achieve the goals of the HSS Innovation Institute."

Dr. Ast added that innovation is more than product development. "As healthcare becomes more complex, we must continue to innovate care delivery strategies, education, and data management," he explained. "Looking to the future, innovative solutions in healthcare will require a multifaceted team effort with viewpoints from the clinical, administrative, and business sides."

As a member of the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at HSS, Dr. Ast's clinical practice focuses on rapid-recovery, short-stay, and outpatient joint replacement surgery. He has extensive experience in robotic and computer-assisted surgery. Dr. Ast is a published researcher and noted speaker nationally and internationally on topics including technology in and around the surgical episode, healthcare economics and the business of clinical orthopaedics. Dr. Ast completed his fellowship in Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement surgery at HSS and went on to develop and direct one of the largest and most successful outpatient joint replacement programs in the northeast before returning to HSS in 2018.

