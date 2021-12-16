DTF TAX-FREE INCOME INC. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION

Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE: DTF) (the "Fund") is announcing today a special taxable distribution of $0.164537 per share, payable on January 11, 2022 to its common shareholders of record on December 30, 2021. The breakdown of the distribution on a per-share basis is as follows:

Description

Amount

Ex-Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Short-term capital gains

$0.000056




Long-term capital gains

$0.164481




Total Distribution

$0.164537

12/29/2021

12/30/2021

1/11/2021

For questions regarding taxable distributions, please consult your tax adviser.

About the Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital.  The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs).  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $177.3 billion under management as of September 30, 2021.  Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand.  Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtf-tax-free-income-inc-announces-special-distribution-301447004.html

SOURCE DTF Tax-Free Income Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.