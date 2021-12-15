Wireless Innovation Forum Approved CBRS CBSD Test And Certification Labs List Grows With New Approval The addition of Compliance Certification Services brings approved labs to more than 15

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today approval of Compliance Certification Services as a WInnForum approved CBRS CBSD certification test lab. The list with such approval now stands at more than 15 organizations from around the world.

To become FCC certified to operate in the CBRS Band, an equipment manufacturer is required to show that their Citizens Broadband Radio Service Device (CBSD) can communicate with a Spectrum Access System (SAS) and follow its directives per FCC Part 96. WInnForum developed the baseline standards supporting SAS to CBSD communication (WINNF-TS-0016). In addition, WInnForum CBRS Test and Certification Task Group developed a test specification (WINNF-TS-0122) and finalized a test harness supporting that standard.

WInnForum facilitates CBSD certification testing, as requested by its members, for all organizations, both member and non-member, against this test specification by accrediting FCC approved test labs to run the WInnForum CBSD tests. The entire list of WInnForum approved CBSD Test and Certification Labs can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbsd-certification-program.

To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, or to become involved, visit http://www.wirelessInnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.wirelessinnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

