Tiff's Treats Offers New Monthly Delivery Subscription Club Perfect for Cookie Lovers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats, the on-demand delivery brand that pioneered baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, announced today it is offering cookie fans a new monthly subscription club with the option of 3, 6 or 12 months of warm cookie deliveries.

Tiff’s Treats offers its first cookie-of-the-month subscription club featuring delectable limited-time flavors.

Tiff's Treats' Blue Ribbon Club™ members will receive a box of one or two dozen cookies each month featuring a surprise flavor-of-the-month in half of the box and the famous "Tiff's Mix" assortment, or another flavor of the recipient's choosing, in the other half. At the beginning of each month, Tiff's Treats will contact Blue Ribbon Club™ members to schedule their preferred delivery date and time.

"We're kicking off our first ever warm cookie delivery subscription in time for the holidays because we think it's such a fun ongoing gift to give. Recipients can schedule their own delivery and receive our surprise, limited edition flavor-of-the-month cookies along with our Tiff's Mix and experience the gift of warm cookie joy each month during their membership," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.

To become a Blue Ribbon Club™ member or gift a subscription to a cookie lover, visit www.cookiedelivery.com. Simply specify quantity of cookies and number of months preferred, and the subscription will begin the following month.

Perfect for on-demand gifting or just to satisfy a sweet tooth, Tiff's Treats is known for classic cookies baked fresh for each order and delivered warm from the oven. Their menu features 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost 'ems® Frosting Cups pairing options. Obsessed with perfecting the classics to ensure customer happiness, Tiff's Treats bakes with high-quality ingredients and delivers straight from the oven to homes and businesses in its delivery zones within about an hour from when an order is placed.

Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen have written a book about their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $100 million in funding. It's Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff's Treats Kitchen, published by Harper Horizon, will be available early next year and will include homemade versions of some of the founders' favorite cookie recipes.

About Tiff's Treats

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 72 retail distribution locations in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 named ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit www.cookiedelivery.com .

