NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share. This compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Net income for the year ended September 30, 2021, was $73.7 million or $9.96 per share. This compares to net income of $103.5 million or $14.02 per share for the year ended September 30, 2020. The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
9/30/21
6/30/21
9/30/20
9/30/21
9/30/20
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
22,629
24,891
24,577
97,849
94,231
Provision for loan losses
--
--
7,500
--
10,150
Non-interest income
24,358
26,521
75,095
145,614
174,544
Non-interest expense
34,884
37,654
39,160
149,048
119,332
Income tax expense
2,196
2,604
13,818
20,709
35,788
Net income
$
9,907
11,154
39,194
73,706
103,505
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,359,371
2,310,047
2,552,198
2,359,371
2,552,198
Total loans held for sale
576,927
459,896
493,212
576,927
493,212
Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net
1,392,783
1,345,211
1,646,143
1,392,783
1,646,143
Customer and brokered deposit accounts
1,351,337
1,425,946
1,752,768
1,351,337
1,752,768
Stockholders' equity
393,346
398,321
350,382
393,346
350,382
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
53.13
53.81
47.42
53.13
47.42
Earnings per share
1.34
1.51
5.30
9.96
14.02
Cash dividends paid per share
2.00
0.75
0.55
4.05
2.15
Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)
1.70%
1.86%
6.09%
3.00%
4.01%
Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)
10.01%
11.31%
47.13%
19.82%
33.79%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,402,738
7,402,969
7,388,493
7,402,949
7,384,118
