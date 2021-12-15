LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital , the #1 software platform in America for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through IRA retirement accounts (*) announced today it will be integrating with Fireblocks, the recognized infrastructure provider for digital asset businesses. The move will enable iTrustCapital to expand the custody of client assets and introduce competitive new products and services across the decentralized finance stack while providing an enhanced level of security for customers.

Leading Crypto IRA Platform iTrustCapital Integrates with Fireblocks

"Security is our number one priority at iTrustCapital, and Fireblocks provides us with enterprise-grade security through MPC-CMP, and additional diversification from our already rock-solid qualified custodian infrastructure so that we can move at the speed of the market," said Blake Skadron, president and co-founder of iTrustCapital. "Fireblocks' broad range of token support, robust policy engine and easy access to DeFi will also enable us to diversify our investment offerings and remain agile with the fast-paced crypto market environment."

iTrustCapital is a leading crypto IRA software platform which has attracted more than $2.2 billion in assets and 22,000 client funded accounts since inception. Earlier this year, iTrustCapital was voted the #1 Crypto Retirement Platform by the IMA Impact21 Awards. The company grew from $2 billion to more than $4 billion in trade volume in just the last four months alone, and has received more than 1,600 Trust Pilot reviews, boasting an "Excellent" 4.6 star average rating.

"With the growing awareness of cryptocurrencies among consumers, we expect to see astronomical growth in new products and services being introduced by traditional retirement platforms that will address this demand," said Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of Fireblocks. "By working with iTrustCapital, we will be able to expand the access that their customers will have to different digital assets while also enabling them to easily launch new offerings that currently do not exist."

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables buy side and sell side to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 650 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $2 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is the #1 Crypto IRA software platform in America which allows clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with the tax advantages of their IRA. iTrustCapital's revolutionary software platform eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for investors to access a variety of digital assets through their individual retirement accounts - at costs lower than other IRA companies. iTrustCapital is headquartered in Long Beach, CA and was founded by Todd Southwick and Blake Skadron. iTrustCapital's software platform is available to all qualified US-based investors and currently provides access to 25 cryptocurrencies, as well as physical gold as silver. iTrustCapital continues to review and add new assets frequently to meet demand.

Disclaimer

*Internet Marketing Association, Impact21 - Awards include Innovator of the Year and Best Crypto Investment Platform

iTrustCapital, Inc. is a cryptocurrency IRA software platform. It is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. This content does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice in any way. Cryptocurrencies are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Precious metals are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. iTrust Capital, Inc. does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment, or tax professional.

iTrust Capital, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of this information and shall not have any liability for any representations (expressed or implied) or omissions from the information contained herein. iTrust Capital, Inc. disclaims any and all liability to any party for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from any use of the content, which is provided as is, without warranties.

© iTrust Capital, Inc. 2021

All rights reserved.

