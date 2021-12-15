HYCROFT ANNOUNCES CORPORATE UPDATE AND CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces that, effective immediately, Eugene Davis has stepped down as Chairman and resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Diane R. Garrett, President and CEO of Hycroft, has assumed the role of Acting Chairman of the Board (non-executive) pending appointment of a Chairman. In addition, Thomas Weng has been appointed lead independent director.

(PRNewsfoto/Hycroft Mining Holding Corporat)

For 2021, the Company anticipates achieving the upper end of its production guidance (45,000 – 55,000 ounces of gold) as it continues to process gold and silver from the existing heap leach pads. The Company remains on track to complete its milling and pressure oxidation pre-feasibility study in the first quarter of 2022. Drilling for the variability metallurgical program will be completed early in the first quarter of 2022 with test work and analysis extending throughout the first half of 2022.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. Based on the 2019 Technical Report, the Hycroft Mine ranked among the top 20 largest primary gold deposits in the world and the second largest in the United States.

