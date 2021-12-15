Ardagh Group S.A. Dividend

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. announces that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $3.52 per common share, payable on January 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2021. Taken together with the $1.25 per share special dividend paid on October 12, 2021, Ardagh Group S.A. will have returned $1.04 billion of proceeds to shareholders arising from the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. transaction. No further returns of capital from this transaction are planned.

Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.)

ARD Finance S.A. will today issue a tender offer to use approximately $485,242,536.11 (equivalent) towards the repurchase of its outstanding $1,130 million 6.500%/7.250% senior secured toggle notes due 2027 and €1,000 million 5.000%/5.750% senior secured toggle notes due 2027 (the "Notes") at a repurchase price of 104% of the principal amount of the Notes tendered, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

December 15, 2021

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Notes to the Editor

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements specifically related to the intention to purchase Notes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits Ardagh will derive therefrom.

Any forward looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Ardagh does not intend to publicly update or revise these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, and does not assume any responsibility to do so.

This press release is for distribution only to persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"); (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order; (iv) are persons who are existing members or creditors of ARDF falling within Article 43(2) of the Order or other persons falling within Article 43(2) of the Order; or (v) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This press release is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

In any Member State of the European Economic Area, this press release is for distribution only to, is directed only at and may be communicated only to "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended or superseded) in that Member State.

This press release contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 including as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of Ardagh Group S.A. is John Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.