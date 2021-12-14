Demand spikes for cloud-based CC&C to optimize care delivery and raise standard of care

TigerConnect Sees 2021 Momentum for Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Transformational Value for Health Providers

TigerConnect Sees 2021 Momentum for Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Transformational Value for Health Providers Demand spikes for cloud-based CC&C to optimize care delivery and raise standard of care

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 was a tipping point year for cloud-enabled Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C) says TigerConnect, maker of healthcare's most powerful collaboration suite. The year closes with healthcare organizations across the nation seeing significant value in the transformation of patient care delivery workflows from clinical collaboration adoption.

TigerConnect (PRNewsfoto/TigerConnect)

TigerConnect also delivered a list of accomplishments in support of their mission to provide a healthcare communication solution that radically improves the way care is delivered. As the healthcare industry accelerates its transformation, CC&C, led by TigerConnect and its clients, is proving its immense modernizing value.

"I'm continually amazed at the innovative ways our customers are using TigerConnect to improve patient care and support care teams," said Brad Brooks, CEO of TigerConnect. "From slashing door-to-needle time for stroke patients, to reducing hospital length of stays, to improving patient no-show rates and more, TigerConnect customers are reaping the transformative benefits of clinical communication and collaboration."

Customer Momentum Highlights

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center slashed door-to-needle (DTN) time for stroke patients, reducing average time to needle from 62 minutes to 30 minutes. Using TigerConnect Clinical Collaboration Platform with Roles for 25 Stroke Team members across ER, Neurology and Imaging reduced DTN time, greatly improving patient quality of life and lowering readmissions.

A large academic hospital is using TigerConnect to improve communication with rural facilities for consults and transfers. Patient consults are more productive through VoIP and photo sharing capabilities, plus unnecessary transfers have been reduced.

St. Luke's University Health Network reduced internal calls to operators by 82% and reduced active pager use by 68%, while increasing direct messaging by 800%. Messaging time went from hours/minutes to seconds, consult results are delivered immediately, and empowered staff are no longer left out of communication channels.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center reduced their length of stay (LOS) by more than one day, within three months of enabling secure Group messaging across an interdisciplinary team to easily and timely remove discharge barriers.

Doylestown moved from paper to online scheduling with TigerConnect Physician Scheduling. Now providers have more autonomy to quickly change the on-call coverage without having to contact the switchboard if using opt in/out function. Additionally, operators no longer need to manually build and update a daily schedule.

Company Momentum Highlights

TigerConnect customers exchanged more than 3 billion clinical collaboration messages and interacted over 1 million times with patients and family members this year.

Modern Healthcare and Built In both named TigerConnect a Best Place to Work.

GetApp named TigerConnect a Category Leader for Telemedicine for its Patient Engagement product.

KLAS Research rated TigerConnect among the top advanced clinical communication platforms, plus gave A ratings for loyalty and operations.

John Elms , Chief Product Officer, Wendy White , Chief Market Officer, and Jay DeGooyver, General Counsel, as well as former Tenet Health CEO Trevor Fetter to its board. TigerConnect welcomed three SaaS veterans to its leadership team , Chief Product Officer,, Chief Market Officer, and Jay DeGooyver, General Counsel, as well as former Tenet Health CEOto its board.

TigerConnect continues its strong momentum with another year of stellar growth, clocking in at north of 40% and representing its fifth consecutive year of more than 30% growth.

Product Enhancements

TigerConnect announced its Alarm Management and Event Notification solution to mitigate "alarm fatigue" in demanding clinical environments. The FDA-cleared app streamlines patient needs and status alerts to care teams.

TigerConnect announced an expanded product suite to revolutionize Clinical Collaboration. In addition to helping care teams enhance the standard of care, the combined suite of communications, patient engagement, physician scheduling and alarm and event notification is ideal for IT vendor consolidation initiatives and enables IT management simplicity.

TigerConnect continues to expand its ecosystem of integrations that enable valuable clinical workflows. These integrations include new webhook capabilities for alerts, events, error states, and automated application status state, alongside a growing number of advanced integrations such as mobile device management solutions, including Imprivata® GroundControl and VMWare® Workspace ONE.

Now available in the EPIC App Orchard , organizations utilizing EPIC can now easily connect TigerConnect Physician Scheduling to automate and streamline scheduling to save time.

"2022 promises to be another year of workflow transformation in healthcare. Leveraging advances in cloud-based collaboration is a real opportunity to improve both costs and revenue for healthcare organizations while fundamentally delivering better care – a win-win," concluded Brooks.

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry's most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform – uniquely modernizing the way doctors, nurses, care teams, patients, and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call, and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations for user-friendly, yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.99% verifiable uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TigerConnect