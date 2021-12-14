Cook & Boardman Acquires 3Sixty Integrated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of San Antonio, TX-based 3Sixty Integrated (3Sixty). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002 by Joseph Ndesandjo, 3Sixty is an enterprise security and systems integrator specializing in video surveillance, electronic access control, alarm and critical communications. The company serves healthcare, banking, retail and education customers throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Alabama.

"We are thrilled to welcome 3Sixty to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "They are widely recognized for their commitment to quality, integrity and the highest level of customer service and they fit perfectly into our strategy of offering nationwide security integration services. We look forward to having the 3Sixty team as the newest members of the Cook and Boardman family."

"We share a vision with Cook & Boardman that helping enterprises navigate today's complex security challenges requires a different approach," said 3Sixty CEO Will Duke. "Our success is tied to the strategic partnerships we develop with clients through the application of our 3Sixty Security Framework and our proven process for helping shape and deliver on their security vision. We're excited to work with Cook & Boardman to expand our capabilities and continue driving extraordinary value for clients."

"This acquisition recognizes twenty years of remarkable contributions by our team members. We live our core values represented by the acronym SOLID: Serve Others, Outstanding Attitude, Learn and Grow, Incredible Initiative and Dream Big," noted 3Sixty Integrated founder Joseph Ndesandjo, "which has helped create an amazing culture where team members strive to Inspire Greatness in themselves and everyone around them."

CEO Duke will continue to lead the organization post acquisition and the company will operate under the 3Sixty name. Customer contacts will remain unchanged.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. 3Sixty represents C&B's eighteenth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 21 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com .

