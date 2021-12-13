McCann Systems Expands National footprint to Buffalo, Adds 18 talented Employees in the 4th Quarter

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems, leaders in collaboration and experiential AV technology, is proud to announce the hiring of 18 new employees along with a regional expansion to Buffalo, New York.

Josh Bittner, SVP of Sales and Marketing with McCann Systems, noted, "As McCann Systems continues to add new clients and expand offerings to our current clients, it was abundantly clear that we needed to add additional talent to our team. With these hires, we have accomplished that. We added talented, passionate individuals across all disciplines and regions." He continued, "We are thankful that our clients continue to trust us with their technology needs, allowing us to grow and bring more amazing people to the McCann family. Our expansion into Buffalo is particularly exciting as we feel that market is growing and needs a world-class integration firm."

Tom Treichel, President and COO, adds, "We are continuing to see companies in our space grow by acquisition. We believe the best way to support our clients and employees is to bring on like-minded people who will truly embrace the McCann Systems brand and deliver our clients the level of service they are accustomed to."

Tom Bigliani and Maria Fernandez add to the New York sales team, and Jeff Phipps joins them with an AV Service role. Field Application Engineers Jason Turk and Scott Woodruff support the Buffalo team.

In New Jersey, Colin Panzenhagen, Brittany Mota, and John-Paul Dal Pan join the team as Fabrication Tech, CAD Designer, and FAE, respectively.

Richard Glidden bolsters the service team in Minnesota, while Brett Nelson adds to the CAD design team in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carl Mozdziak (Fabrication), Tyler Weed (AVSS), Hannah Hirsch (AVSS), Logan Evans (Associate FAE), Alberto Vera (AVSS), and Chris Kopec (Senior Design Engineer) have joined the Connecticut Regional Operations Center. Finally, Senior Design Engineer Joseph Coda and Installation Tech Nick Enright have joined the Boston regional office.

About McCann Systems:

McCann Systems, founded in 1996, was established to design, integrate, and elevate innovative audiovisual technologies and communications solutions for companies worldwide. In-house AVIXA CTS experts create a strong national footprint with a global reach, spanning North America with regional design and service offices. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

