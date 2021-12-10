Caravel Autism Health Brings New Children's Clinic to Families on Milwaukee's Near South Side

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitable access to high-quality autism care can make all the difference in the world for a young child, which is why Caravel Autism Health has just opened a new clinic serving families on Milwaukee's near south side. The facility, located at 1020 W. Historic Mitchell Street, offers a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, and family support.

Caravel's childhood autism experts specialize in delivering Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. ABA is evidence-based therapy that has been proven to be the most effective treatment for children with autism. "ABA is life-changing and should be available to any child who needs it, but there is a shortage of providers in too many communities," according to Mike Miller, Caravel's Chief Executive Officer. "We chose the Historic Mitchell Street district because Caravel is committed to ensuring that children in ALL communities have access to the best treatment available." Caravel opened the clinic in late November to serve families in this diverse neighborhood, which is 77.4% LatinX.

"The key to better outcomes for children with autism is providing them with quality ABA therapy at an early age," according to Clinic Director Alicia Ehlen, BCBA, LBA, LPC. "Unfortunately, research by the CDC suggests that Hispanic and Black children face socioeconomic and other barriers. These barriers can lead to delayed access or lack of access to proper evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment," she explained. "Caravel is coming into communities to address that disparity and level the playing field."

ABA programs help children with autism improve language and communication, social skills, attention, focus, and intellectual functioning. Caravel's team at Mitchell Street provides services in both Spanish and English.

Caravel will host a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, December 15 to celebrate this new resource for families. To learn more, visit caravelautism.com or call 414.404.5048.

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

