Lumina Awards 20 Grants to Boost Community College Adult Enrollment

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation has funded grants to 20 community colleges in eight states with efforts to increase adult student enrollment.

The Prioritizing Adult Community College Enrollment initiative identifies and supports promising strategies for increasing adult participation—particularly among Black, Hispanic and Latino, and Native American students—in quality credit-bearing and non-credit programs.

"Helping more adults earn credentials of value starts with having labor-market-aligned programs that adults can enroll in and succeed," said Chauncy Lennon, Lumina's vice president for learning and work. "The colleges receiving grants are prioritizing adults by strategically supporting their participation at scale."

A partnership effort of Achieving the Dream, Ideas 42, rpkGroup, Equal Measure, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, will support the community colleges. The group includes five rural, six suburban, and nine urban colleges. Among these are eight Hispanic-serving institutions, one historically Black college, one Asian American and Native American-Pacific Islander-serving institution, and one institution designed solely to serve incarcerated students.

Each college will receive a flexible grant of up to $75,000, along with technical assistance in behavioral design and planning for sustainable enrollment efforts. As coordinating partner, Achieving the Dream will facilitate peer learning and the development of a digital toolkit to share lessons with colleges nationally.

"The grant comes at a time of significant importance for community colleges as we work to reduce barriers for adult students," said Monica Parrish Trent, Achieving the Dream's vice president for network engagement. "We are excited to collaborate with Lumina and national partners to support these 20 colleges in boosting enrollments and credential attainment by holistically serving adults, particularly adult learners of color, and disseminating learnings into the field."

The schools will use a broad range of strategies such as boosting online enrollments, increasing community-based recruitment and enrollment, expanding adult program sites and approaches, and putting in place adult-focused marketing and outreach plans.

