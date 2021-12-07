Lenox Advisors appoints Frank Anzalone as National Head of Sales & Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, a wealth and insurance advisory firm, announced that Frank Anzalone has joined the firm as Managing Director, National Head of Sales & Distribution.

Frank Anzalone, Managing Director, National Head of Sales & Distribution at Lenox Advisors

Frank has more than two decades of experience driving revenue, profitability, and performance in the financial services industry. At Lenox, Frank will steer the national sales organization by providing leadership, direction and an executive vision to ensure alignment with Lenox's financial and strategic goals. As a member of the senior executive team, Frank will help set the company's strategy moving forward.

Additionally, Frank is responsible for the continued development of our financial advisors, helping them and our clients achieve their best results. He will drive our recruitment strategy forward, setting the vision for the sales management team, empowering them to grow, thrive and be successful.

Greg Large, President & CEO of Lenox, said, "Frank's arrival as National Head of Sales & Distribution is a clear sign of our ever-present ambition to grow our business and better serve our clients. He brings vision, experience and execution excellence that will enhance our ability to grow our client relationships, expand on the success of our advisors and advance our ability to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions."

Frank added that "the team at Lenox is one of the most talented and passionate in our industry with an enviable reputation for client service. I'm delighted to be part of the team and have an opportunity to build on Lenox's exceptional culture and to drive strategic sales growth across the business."

