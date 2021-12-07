Greenlight Appoints Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), the fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids, today announced several key executive hires to further accelerate the company's rapid growth as it surpasses $100M in ARR with more than 4.5 million parents and kids.

"The expansion of our leadership team is a major step towards our next phase of growth," said Tim Sheehan, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight. "Brian, Sameera and Will bring invaluable experience in building and operating world-class businesses to Greenlight as we continue on our mission to shine a light on the world of money for millions more families."

Greenlight added the following individuals to its leadership team:

Brian Dong , Chief Financial Officer: Brian joins Greenlight from Goldman Sachs where he served as Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division, advising Technology companies such as Apple, eBay, Square and Qualcomm for more than a decade on financing, strategic investment and M&A transactions. Brian also advised clients on several high-profile public offerings including IPOs for Tesla and Twitter, as well as leading Coinbase's $98 billion direct listing. As CFO, he will lead Greenlight's financial and capital markets strategies as the company continues on its high-growth trajectory.

Sameera Rao , Chief Technology Officer: Sameera joins Greenlight with more than 20 years of engineering leadership experience. Most recently, he was Head of Consumer Engineering at PayPal, where he led global engineering teams across PayPal consumer products like the Flagship PayPal Super App, Invest, Crypto, P2P and more, powering billions in revenue. As CTO, Sameera will oversee engineering, including product development, security, infrastructure and IT as Greenlight continues to scale and add more financial services to its platform.

Will Yu , Chief Operating Officer: Will brings more than a decade of operational leadership experience scaling high-growth, venture-backed technology companies to Greenlight. He joins Greenlight from real estate fintech Cadre, where he led finance and operations for the company. As COO, Will will drive operational excellence to support Greenlight's rapid growth while overseeing customer success, risk management and compliance.

"Greenlight pioneered the family finance category and continues to stand out as the market leader with its mission-driven brand, best-in-class product and remarkable growth," said Brian Dong, Chief Financial Officer of Greenlight. "The opportunities ahead for Greenlight are tremendous and I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

The leadership appointments come on the heels of record-setting growth and expansion from Greenlight. The company has surpassed $100 million in annualized recurring revenue and more than doubled its customer base within the past year. Today, Greenlight serves more than 4.5 million parents and kids, who have collectively saved nearly $200 million and invested more than $10 million towards their financial futures. Greenlight has raised over $550 million to-date, closing its $260 million Series D round led by Andreessen Horowitz in April, which increased the company's valuation to $2.3 billion.

Greenlight continues to lead the family finance category with industry-first new products and partnerships. The company became the first of its kind to offer kids and teens financial incentives for smart money management with 1% Cash Back to Savings and 2% Greenlight Savings Reward. Greenlight also unveiled an educational investing platform for parents to invest in their kids' future, expanding its offering to serve the entire family. The company continues to collaborate with the world's largest financial institutions and technology companies, including JPMorgan Chase and most recently, Morgan Stanley and Amazon, growing its distribution to empower millions more parents to raise financially-smart kids.

Greenlight has been widely recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies, most recently ranked no. 23 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , no. 30 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as well as being named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 and Forbes Fintech 50 lists.

