Breakwater Solutions Named 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards Finalist

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater Solutions, a leader in information governance and data risk management, today announced that two of the company's solutions have been named finalists in the 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. The Breakwater DSAR Response solution was named a finalist in the Data Privacy & CyberSecurity vendor category. The StoredIQ for Legal solution was named a finalist in the Legal Operations vendor category. Breakwater provides data risk management solutions for information governance, privacy, cybersecurity and legal by combining market leading technology with expert consulting and managed services to drive greater ROI.

Breakwater DSAR Response helps organizations comply with GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other privacy regulations. The software complements and extends existing DSAR compliance systems by managing unstructured data. Breakwater DSAR Response manages the lineage of data in motion, answering questions, such as who has accessed the data, what did they do to it, and where did it go.

StoredIQ for Legal provides robust electronic discovery (eDiscovery) process management, from hold notification to identification, preservation, and collection. Legal teams can use one interface to manage all data preservation and collection requirements for a global organization across multiple jurisdictions. The solution incorporates automation, analysis, and insight throughout the process to increase efficiency while reducing the complexity, cost, and risk associated with eDiscovery events.

"We are excited to be named a 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards Finalist in two categories," said James Schellhase, CEO of Breakwater Solutions. "Demonstrating innovation and tangible results are important criteria for this award, and we see this recognition as further validation of our position as a leader in data risk management and a reflection of the great value and important role our solutions provide to our clients."

About Breakwater

Breakwater helps enterprises mitigate risk and gain insight from sprawling information by combining technology automation and human expertise. We empower governance, legal, and risk professionals to locate, access, analyze, and manage information by making data transparent and actionable. Our solutions are comprised of expert consulting, AI-infused technology, and ongoing managed services, all of which directly address the myriad challenges within information governance, disputes and investigations, regulatory compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity. Learn more at www.breakwatersolutions.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Breakwater Solutions, LLC