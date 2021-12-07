Recognized for its capacity to deliver customized technology solutions designed by software engineering teams assembled at the fastest rates in the industry

BairesDev Named Company of the Year at the 2021 BIG Awards for Business Recognized for its capacity to deliver customized technology solutions designed by software engineering teams assembled at the fastest rates in the industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, was selected as "Company of the Year" at the 2021 Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business and named a winner under the category "Organizations".

BairesDev was recognized for its experience working across a variety of industries and with a myriad of technologies to create impactful and high-quality software solutions that drive meaningful change to its customers. The company is capable of delivering that level of customized tech solutions thanks to its Top 1% of Software Engineering teams put together at the fastest rates in the industry.

"We are proud to be named Company of the Year, as it shows our organization's continued efforts and commitment to deliver the highest quality software solutions and exceed the expectations of our customers," said Nacho De Marco, CEO, and Co-Founder at BairesDev.

The BIG Awards For Business annual program for "Company of the Year" rewards organizations that show superior performance in the business world and are leading their respective industries. All the winners are selected through a proprietary and unique scoring system that selectively measures performance across multiple business domains.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of Tech Talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 3,000 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

For more information, please visit www.bairesdev.com

View original content:

SOURCE BairesDev