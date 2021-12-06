proteanTecs Expands into Mobile and Boosts Management to Accommodate Growth

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of deep data solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, announced today it has expanded its penetration in the mobile and consumer electronics space with customer deployments underway.

proteanTecs expands into Mobile and enhances management to accommodate growth

As mobile processors push the performance and power envelope with complex designs based on advanced manufacturing processes, companies seek predictive measures to optimize performance and assure ongoing quality throughout the expected lifetime. Furthermore, monitoring the software impact on hardware is becoming increasingly crucial. Tailoring software decisions to the capabilities and performance of electronics requires parametric visibility, both in production testing and when the device is in use over its lifetime.

The proteanTecs predictive analytics engine collects deep data over time, identifying high risk issues and proactively monitoring them based on learnings. Leveraging chip telemetry data, historical data, predictive modeling and machine learning, the company enables manufacturers and brand owners to identify systematic issues and take action with swift root cause analysis, extending the system lifetime. These issues can stem from material degradation, aging, software effects, application stress, latent production defects or environmental impact. Through continuous monitoring, it is also possible to validate software upgrades over existing hardware to ensure reliable performance.

Keith Morton, proteanTecs CRO, commented: "proteanTecs' predictive solutions are a perfect fit for the growing need for visibility and deep data analytics in mobile electronics. Our penetration into this expanding segment is a natural evolution and we are happy to be able to support next-generation devices with electronics health monitoring."

As proteanTecs continues to make significant progress accelerating the pace of business growth, it has made two strategic hires to increase its core team of highly experienced industry executives. Mr. Peter Szalay has joined as Vice President and GM of North America Sales and Ms. Nitza Basoco has joined as Vice President of Business Development. These appointments are made to enhance the leadership team and enable the company to take full advantage of growth opportunities to maintain its market leadership position.

Peter Szalay joins proteanTecs with over 30 years of sales and sales management experience in the semiconductor, electronics and telecommunications industries. As VP and GM of NA Sales, he is responsible for growing proteanTecs' account base and driving recurring revenue from the company's platform analytics sales. Peter was most recently a sales executive at PDF Solutions where he was responsible for expanding their manufacturing big data analytics segment. Prior to that, Peter was VP worldwide sales at Espial and before that, held senior sales positions at leading EDA software companies, including Ambit Design, Synopsys, and Summit Design. His experience spans successful startups and large public companies.

As Vice President of Business Development, Nitza Basoco is responsible for driving proteanTecs' go-to-market strategies and building value-add ecosystem partnerships. Nitza brings a breadth and depth of senior operations and engineering experience. She was most recently VP of Operations at Synaptics with responsibility for transforming and growing the worldwide test and product engineering departments. Prior to her time at Synaptics, Nitza spent a decade holding various leadership positions within the operations organization at MaxLinear, ranging from test development engineering to supply chain. Earlier in her career, she served as a Principal Test Development Engineer for Broadcom Corporation and as a Broadband Applications Engineer at Teradyne.

"We are proud to be in a position to attract some of the top talent in the industry", said Shai Cohen, co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs. "Peter and Nitza bring outstanding leadership and further domain expertise that will be foundational as the company scales its commercial reach to meet growing datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile demand for our lifecycle monitoring solutions."

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

