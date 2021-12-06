MedicaMetrix and Emerson Hospital Announce Partnership for establishing Urology Centers of Excellence Globally

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicaMetrix Inc (MMx) announced a collaboration with Emerson Hospital's Yeatts Urology Center (Concord, MA) to improve patient care by establishing international centers of excellence for urology.

MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience. (PRNewsfoto/MedicaMetrix, Inc.)

The companies have agreed to explore establishing premier centers of excellence for urology. Using Emerson Hospital's urologic care-delivery model as a template for emulation in parts of the United States, and internationally in India, Asia, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and South America, MedicaMetrix will build the infrastructure and foster clinical collaborations for expansion. The partnership highlights the importance of bringing targeted therapy for prostate and other cancers to international markets, including Europe and the Middle East.

Spearheading the model of advanced urological care is Dr. John Libertino of Emerson Hospital and his team. Under the leadership of Dr. John Libertino, the Yeatts Urology Center has developed a model for exceptional urological care delivery. The center brings advanced treatments to patients, from general urological care to highly specialized treatment, including complex surgery, targeted therapy, and cancer care.

Joining the team from the Yeatts Urology Center are members of MedicaMetrix's executive team including Chairman Satish Vankayalapati, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer Dr. Peter Madras, and Head of Business Development and Strategy Vyda Bielkus. The collaboration's guiding principles are improving patient care, developing purpose-driven research collaboration, and creating meaningful educational exchanges and training opportunities to improve patient outcomes and reduce patient risk.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Dr. Libertino and his team at Emerson" said MedicaMetrix Chairman Satish Vankayalapati, "By partnering with such a high-level, world-class organization we believe we can improve patient care around the world."

Additionally, the partnership will foster collaborations for MedicaMetrix's cutting-edge medical devices, diagnostic tools, and advanced treatment options for urological disease management. "Incredible advancements are being made in urology and prostate cancer treatment and disease management. Expanding our reach in this partnership is an important step in expanding global collaboration for bringing the best care to patients around the world," said Dr. John Libertino.

About MedicaMetrix

MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience.

MedicaMetrix is leading the development of a new paradigm that transforms the diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate health by filling the gap between PSA testing and imaging / biopsies.

MedicaMetrix is planning to acquire and develop other new medical devices with the goal to bring them to market rapidly by leveraging planned production facilities in the U.S. and India.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "continue," "may," "should," "will," "goals," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

