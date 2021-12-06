Antios Therapeutics Announces Presentations on ATI-2173 at Hep DART 2021 Meeting

MENDHAM, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to treat and cure chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced two oral presentations will be presented at the Hep DART 2021 meeting being held December 5-9, 2021, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"We are pleased to be participating alongside other leaders in the HBV space at this significant conference, reiterating our commitment to finding a functional cure for the almost 300 million people with HBV," said Douglas L. Mayers, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Antios. "Our research to date shows that ATI-2173 has a unique mechanism of action, demonstrating potent anti-HBV activity and prolonged off-treatment viral suppression with the potential to reduce liver flares even beyond treatment."

Presentation Details:

Presentation: Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotides (APSINs)

Date and Time : Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:05 AM MST

Author: Robert Gish , M.D.

Presentation: ATI-2173: A Novel Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN)

Date and Time: Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM MST

Author: Douglas L. Mayers , M.D.

ATI-2173, Antios' lead Phase 2 clinical candidate, is the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development, and has potential, if approved, to be the cornerstone of curative, once-daily HBV therapy. Pre-clinical data to date for ATI-2173, alone or combined with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), indicate the potential for sustained HBV DNA suppression off treatment, unique among approved nucleosides and investigational anti-HBV therapies.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173, Antios Therapeutics' lead once-daily, oral drug candidate for treating HBV, is an investigational phosphoramidate prodrug of clevudine monophosphate. ATI-2173 has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative HBV regimen. It is the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development and its mechanism of action is designed to be complementary to other approaches that also seek to achieve a functional cure. ATI-2173 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The SAVE-1 (Sustained Anti-Viral Efficacy) trial is an ongoing, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of 30 patients designed to assess the safety and efficacy of 25 and 50 mg doses of ATI-2173 daily for 90 days in combination with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) compared with TDF plus ATI-placebo (control) in chronic HBV-infected subjects.

About Antios Therapeutics, Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Its lead drug candidate ATI-2173 – the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development – has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative therapeutic regimen for chronic HBV. Antios recently entered into an agreement with IRBM to acquire a novel series of fourth-generation capsid assembly modulators (CAMs) to further expand Antios' portfolio of differentiated molecules in the HBV space. HBV is a major unmet global health problem affecting up to 300 million people worldwide, more than hepatitis C and HIV combined. For more information, please visitwww.antiostherapeutics.com www.antiostherapeutics.com.

