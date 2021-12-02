Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended October 31, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net sales were $230.5 million, a decrease of $18.3 million, or 7.3%, from the comparable quarter last year.
- Gross margin was 44.3%, compared with 40.6% for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly GAAP net income was $50.9 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared with $49.1 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $55.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared with $52.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the planned relocation of our headquarters and certain manufacturing and distribution operations to Tennessee, the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business in fiscal 2021, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
- Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $80.4 million, or 34.9% of net sales, compared with $78.9 million, or 31.7% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.
Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Throughout the past 18 months of unprecedented demand levels for our industry, our focus has continued to be on the long term – and our team has been hard at work positioning Smith & Wesson for continued impressive operating results and maintaining our market leadership regardless of market conditions. During our second quarter, as demand levels eased from historical highs experienced during the height of the pandemic, the results of those efforts and our flexible model were evident. Despite a year over year revenue decline, our operations team actually delivered higher gross profit, more than offsetting the decrease in the top line. Our sales, marketing, and new product teams continued our steady cadence of new product introductions, with the most recent being our brand new M&P 10MM introduced last month and we have great confidence going forward to continue being the brand of choice at retail by connecting with both the millions of new firearms owners and our loyal long time enthusiasts in new and innovative ways, continuing to introduce exciting new products, and leveraging our unique ability to adjust rapidly to market dynamics through our flexible manufacturing model."
Smith continued, "Late last quarter, we announced our intention to relocate our headquarters and certain of our operations to Maryville, Tennessee in 2023 and work on this project has begun in earnest. With a successful groundbreaking ceremony held on November 5th, we are excited about the opportunity to shape our company for generations to come. The new state-of-the-art facility will serve as our headquarters and will be the new home for our plastic injection molding, assembly, and logistics operations, and will solidify the future of Smith & Wesson – an innovative, nimble organization, whose dedicated employees leverage the latest technology to produce products that set the standard for firearms enthusiasts around the globe. We would like to thank the state of Tennessee and the Blount County community for such a warm welcome, and we look forward to calling Maryville, Tennessee home."
Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our second quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to react to the changing needs of the market. We delivered a 370 basis point increase in gross margin that more than offset a 7.3% decrease in revenue compared with the prior year second quarter. Although below the prior year, the current quarter's revenue represents a two-year compounded growth rate of over 140% and is one of the many examples of how our flexible manufacturing model allows our business to return impressive financial performance in both increasing and decreasing demand environments. Inventory in the channel has finally been restored in many of our product categories and we continue to replenish our internal inventories. We believe that our strong balance sheet, impressive product array, and commitment to be the market leader will enable us to continue to invest in our business and capture market share, as we fulfill our commitment to return capital to our stockholders. Our Board of Directors has again authorized our $0.08 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on December 16th with payment to be made on January 4th."
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host a conference call and webcast on December 2, 2021, to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 9717968. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) COVID-19 expenses, (vi) transition costs, (vii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (viii) spin related stock compensation, (ix) Relocation expense, and (x) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
As of:
October 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
(In thousands, except par value and share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 159,391
$ 113,017
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $38 on October 31, 2021 and $107 on April 30, 2021
44,226
67,442
Inventories
120,277
78,477
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,321
8,408
Income tax receivable
1,717
909
Total current assets
333,932
268,253
Property, plant, and equipment, net
136,932
141,612
Intangibles, net
4,322
4,417
Goodwill
19,024
19,024
Other assets
10,966
13,082
505,176
446,388
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 49,070
$ 57,337
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
31,958
33,136
Accrued payroll and incentives
11,068
17,381
Accrued income taxes
1,722
1,157
Accrued profit sharing
7,777
14,445
Accrued warranty
2,142
2,199
Total current liabilities
103,737
125,655
Deferred income taxes
904
904
Finance lease payable, net of current portion
38,228
38,786
Other non-current liabilities
13,999
14,659
Total liabilities
156,868
180,004
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,546,592 issued and 48,294,374 shares outstanding on October 31, 2021 and 74,222,127 shares issued and 49,937,329 shares outstanding on April 30, 2021
75
74
Additional paid-in capital
275,229
273,431
Retained earnings
445,306
325,181
Accumulated other comprehensive income
73
73
Treasury stock, at cost (26,252,218 shares on October 31, 2021 and 24,284,798 on April 30, 2021)
(372,375)
(332,375)
Total stockholders' equity
348,308
266,384
$ 505,176
$ 446,388
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended October 31,
For the Six Months Ended October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$230,479
$248,729
$505,088
$478,614
Cost of sales
128,484
147,656
273,151
285,117
Gross profit
101,995
101,073
231,937
193,497
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,744
1,855
3,552
3,761
Selling, marketing, and distribution
11,423
11,614
22,057
21,609
General and administrative
23,436
23,224
41,049
45,007
Total operating expenses
36,603
36,693
66,658
70,377
Operating income from continuing operations
65,392
64,380
165,279
123,120
Other income/(expense), net:
Other income/(expense), net
833
693
1,493
760
Interest expense, net
(466)
(1,490)
(1,011)
(2,806)
Total other income/(expense), net
367
(797)
482
(2,046)
Income from operations before income taxes
65,759
63,583
165,761
121,074
Income tax expense
14,824
14,465
37,944
28,657
Income from continuing operations
$ 50,935
$ 49,118
$127,817
$ 92,417
Discontinued operations:
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
3,123
—
8,209
Net income
$ 50,935
$ 52,241
$127,817
$100,626
Net income per share:
Basic - continuing operations
$ 1.06
$ 0.88
$ 2.65
$ 1.66
Basic - net income
$ 1.06
$ 0.93
$ 2.65
$ 1.81
Diluted - continuing operations
$ 1.05
$ 0.87
$ 2.63
$ 1.64
Diluted - net income
$ 1.05
$ 0.92
$ 2.63
$ 1.78
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
48,147
55,914
48,270
55,691
Diluted
48,692
56,531
48,524
56,475
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income from continuing operations
$ 127,817
$ 92,417
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,210
17,129
Loss on sale/disposition of assets
57
3
Provision for losses on notes and accounts receivable
781
29
Impairment of long-lived tangible assets
86
—
Stock-based compensation expense
2,366
2,075
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
22,435
(7,787)
Inventories
(41,800)
24,852
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
87
(43)
Income taxes
(242)
(8,267)
Accounts payable
(8,514)
28,331
Accrued payroll and incentives
(6,313)
(1,043)
Accrued profit sharing
(6,668)
4,613
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
(1,206)
(16,212)
Accrued warranty
(57)
1,055
Other assets
2,030
2,561
Other non-current liabilities
(705)
(1,625)
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
105,364
138,088
Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
—
(2,225)
Net cash provided by operating activities
105,364
135,863
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments to acquire patents and software
(156)
(350)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
70
—
Payments to acquire property and equipment
(10,113)
(14,964)
Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(10,199)
(15,314)
Cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
—
(1,143)
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,199)
(16,457)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and notes payable
—
25,000
Cash paid for debt issuance costs
—
(450)
Payments on finance lease obligation
(531)
(479)
Payments on notes and loans payable
—
(185,000)
Distribution to AOUT
—
(25,000)
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(40,000)
—
Dividend distribution
(7,692)
(2,795)
Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock, including employee stock purchase plan
831
2,195
Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units
(1,399)
(2,173)
Cash used in by financial activities - continuing operations
(48,791)
(188,702)
Cash used in financial activities - discontinued operations
—
(166)
Net cash used inprovided by financing activities
(48,791)
(188,868)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
46,374
(69,462)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
113,017
125,011
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 159,391
$ 55,549
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for:
Interest
$ 1,116
$ 2,188
Income taxes
$ 38,186
$ 40,888
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
GAAP gross profit
$ 101,995
44.3%
$ 101,073
40.6%
$ 231,937
45.9%
$ 193,497
40.4%
Relocation expenses
1,087
0.5%
—
—
1,087
0.2%
—
—
COVID-19
3
0.0%
10
0.0%
31
0.0%
896
0.2%
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 103,085
44.7%
$ 101,083
40.6%
$ 233,055
46.1%
$ 194,393
40.6%
GAAP operating expenses
$ 36,603
15.9%
$ 36,693
14.8%
$ 66,658
13.2%
$ 70,377
14.7%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(70)
0.0%
(83)
0.0%
(142)
0.0%
(166)
0.0%
Transition costs
80
0.0%
(4,338)
-1.7%
80
0.0%
(7,933)
-1.7%
COVID-19
(52)
0.0%
(92)
0.0%
(100)
0.0%
(159)
0.0%
Spin related stock-based compensation
10
0.0%
(442)
-0.2%
(62)
0.0%
(442)
-0.1%
Relocation expenses
(4,461)
-1.9%
—
—
(4,461)
-0.9%
—
—
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 32,110
13.9%
$ 31,738
12.8%
$ 61,973
12.3%
$ 61,677
12.9%
GAAP operating income
$ 65,392
28.4%
$ 64,380
25.9%
$ 165,279
32.7%
$ 123,120
25.7%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
70
0.0%
83
0.0%
142
0.0%
166
0.0%
Transition costs
(80)
0.0%
4,338
1.7%
(80)
0.0%
7,933
1.7%
COVID-19
55
0.0%
102
0.0%
131
0.0%
1,055
0.2%
Spin related stock-based compensation
(10)
0.0%
442
0.2%
62
0.0%
442
0.1%
Relocation expenses
5,548
2.4%
—
—
5,548
1.1%
—
—
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 70,975
30.8%
$ 69,345
27.9%
$ 171,082
33.9%
$ 132,716
27.7%
GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 50,935
22.1%
$ 49,118
19.7%
$ 127,817
25.3%
$ 92,417
19.3%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
70
0.0%
83
0.0%
142
0.0%
166
0.0%
Transition costs
(80)
0.0%
4,338
1.7%
(80)
0.0%
7,933
1.7%
COVID-19
55
0.0%
102
0.0%
131
0.0%
1,055
0.2%
Spin related stock-based compensation
(10)
0.0%
442
0.2%
62
0.0%
442
0.1%
Relocation expenses
5,548
2.4%
—
—
5,548
1.1%
—
—
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,258)
-0.5%
(1,241)
-0.5%
(1,328)
-0.3%
(2,399)
-0.5%
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 55,260
24.0%
$ 52,842
21.2%
$ 132,292
26.2%
$ 99,614
20.8%
GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$ 1.05
$ 0.87
$ 2.63
$ 1.64
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
—
—
Transition costs
—
0.08
—
0.14
COVID-19
—
—
—
0.02
Spin related stock-based compensation
—
0.01
—
0.01
Relocation expenses
0.11
—
0.11
—
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.04)
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$ 1.13
$ 0.93
(a)
$ 2.73
(a)
$ 1.76
(a)
(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
$ (3,723)
$ 55,265
$ 105,364
$ 138,088
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,431)
(8,674)
(10,199)
(15,314)
Free cash flow
$ (8,154)
$ 46,591
$ 95,165
$ 122,774
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 50,935
$ 49,118
$ 127,817
$ 92,417
Interest expense
516
1,517
1,101
2,879
Income tax expense
14,824
14,465
37,944
28,657
Depreciation and amortization
7,724
8,145
15,166
16,282
Stock-based compensation expense
914
1,191
2,366
2,075
COVID-19
55
102
131
1,055
Transition costs
(80)
4,338
(80)
7,933
Relocation expense
5,548
—
5,548
—
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS
$ 80,436
$ 78,876
$ 189,993
$ 151,298
