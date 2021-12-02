Ace's Holi-DIY Rendition of the Carol of the Bells Song is Produced to the Sounds of 65 Hardware Store Products Such as Wrenches, Drills, Grills and More

Popular Gifts at Ace Hardware are Literally Instrumental in New Holi-DIY Music Tribute to DIYers Ace's Holi-DIY Rendition of the Carol of the Bells Song is Produced to the Sounds of 65 Hardware Store Products Such as Wrenches, Drills, Grills and More

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help spread joy and cheer this holiday season and to celebrate with the growing number of home improvement DIYers nationally, Ace Hardware has released a DIY holiday "instrumental" tribute featuring the sounds of tools, grills, gadgets and gear that are music to a DIYer's ears year-round. The Ace Holi-DIY Orchestra music track reimagines the holiday classic Carol of the Bells produced with the sounds of over 65 hardware store products, including some of Ace's top brands like Weber, Traeger, Milwaukee and Yeti, which make quality gifts for the DIYer in one's life.

Ace associates brought the Ace Holi-DIY Orchestra music track to life in a joyful video performance by utilizing many of Ace's best brands and products as musical instruments. Ace collaborated with award-winning Beacon Street Studios to harmonize and produce the many sounds of Ace to the tune of Carol of the Bells.

"It's the perfect time of year to celebrate our best brands like Weber, Traeger, Milwaukee and Yeti in an unexpected way with this rendition of Carol of the Bells," said Kim Lefko, CMO at Ace Hardware. "It's a great reminder that your local Ace Hardware offers a wide selection of high-quality gifts. Ace Hardware shelves are stocked, and our associates are ready to help make holiday shopping hassle free."

The Ace Holi-DIY Orchestra video is shared on Ace's social channels and YouTube.

#AceHoliDIY for DIYers on Social Media

Ace has partnered with Ace Reward members who are popular DIYers on TikTok and Instagram, including Kelsey & Ryan Mansingh from @newbuild_newlyweds, Lena Taylor from @FlippingGorgeous, Haley Parker from @HaleyParkerStyle, Erika Wasilewski from @PeonyandHoney, Kayla Simone from @KaylaSimoneHome, Jonathan and Jenna Kimble from @JonathanandJenna, and Brittany and Joe Delaney from @TheDelaneys. They are joining in Ace's Holi-DIY Orchestra with their own performance to Ace's Carol of the Bells music track. Their videos showcase their selected favorite holiday gifts at Ace. They are inviting their followers to join in the #AceHoliDIY orchestra.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,400 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

