Modern Health Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , the mental health and wellness platform supporting 300+ enterprises globally, today announced it is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Modern Health. This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work – 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Without a doubt, our people are our most valuable asset and are absolutely the reason we have achieved such incredible growth and success as a business," comments Alyson Watson, CEO and founder of Modern Health. "As a company, we have built a diverse, mission-driven, and exceptionally talented team who are paving the way in breaking down barriers to access mental health support for employees across the world. With over 300 employees, more than 300 global customers, and a 93% employee retention rate, we are proud and humbled to continue to be recognized for our people-first culture. By creating a healthy and empowering culture, we know that our employees are delivering better results for our customers."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Modern Health is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to the Great Place to Work® survey, 95% of team members said Modern Health is a great place to work, versus a 59% industry average. The following statements were also reported:

98% said that when you join the company you are made to feel welcome

97% said team members at Modern Health are given a lot of responsibility

97% said they are proud to tell others that they work at Modern Health

97% said that team members care about each other

These achievements validate the company's innovative, people-first culture, and underscore its dedication to caring for employees, customers, and communities whilst facing an escalating mental health pandemic.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

