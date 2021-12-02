Less than Half of Financial Services Employees Say Their Organizations Deliver on Employee Experience and Satisfaction

ARLINGTON, Va,, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey of U.S. financial services workers from Eagle Hill Consulting finds that less than half (48 percent) say that their organization places a great deal of importance on employee experience and satisfaction. The research also finds that most financial services workers (62 percent) say that the employee experience positively impacts their ability to serve customers.

Less than half of financial services employees say their organization delivers on employee experience & satisfaction.

These findings are contained in new research from Eagle Hill Consulting, Overlooking the Employee Experience Means Financial Organizations Underachieve in Their Customer Experience. Read the research here.

"A direct path to creating the best customer experience in financial services is improving the experience of employees at work," says John Boochever who leads the Financial Services practice for Eagle Hill Consulting. "But many employees of financial services firms say that isn't happening. Rapidly evolving trends in customer service expectations, largely driven by digital on-line trends and the pandemic, risk overwhelming front-line employees."

"It's more important than ever for financial institutions to focus on the employee experience. Financial services companies face serious competitive challenges at a time when employees are feeling burnt out and resigning from their jobs at historic levels. Failure to prioritize the employee experience will result in even higher rates of churn and ultimately harm customers' experience," Boochever said.

Read recommendations here for improving both the employee and customer experience in the financial services industry.

The Eagle Hill Consulting Financial Services Employees Experience Survey 2021 was conducted by Ipsos and included more than 500 respondents from a random sample of financial services industry employees across the U.S.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

