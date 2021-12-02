More than 500 private equity talent leaders & executive recruiters to gather in New York on May 19

Hunt Scanlon Media to Host Annual Private Equity Recruiting Conference More than 500 private equity talent leaders & executive recruiters to gather in New York on May 19

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Media is convening 500 private equity talent leaders and executive recruiters in New York on May 19 to discuss a range of leadership and hiring issues facing the sector's portfolio companies. The event is sponsored in part by McKinsey & Company and Spencer Stuart.

"Recruiting world class leadership is the No. 1 priority for private equity firms and their portfolios in the wake of covid-19," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Media. "As a result, a transformative shift is happening in PE recruiting – with an emphasis on new drivers, including culture, diversity & inclusion, and engagement. Our gathering will focus on how private equity firms and their recruiting partners are working together to design a new talent blueprint for these unprecedented times," he added.

"Finding new ways to unleash higher levels of leadership performance is the thrust of this event," said Michael S. Hawkins, director of conferences and special events at Hunt Scanlon. "Our aim is to help our attendees find new and sustainable ways to enhance value, growth, results, and returns through talent – and we have some of the best minds in the leadership business to get us there," he said.

Hunt Scanlon is once again drawing on the expertise of top talent and recruitment leaders from across the private equity and executive recruiting sectors. These include McKinsey & Company, Apax Partners, Genstar Capital, The Carlyle Group, General Atlantic, BoardEx, Summit Leadership Partners, Apollo Global Management, Spencer Stuart, Bain Capital, ZRG, JM Search, The Bowdoin Group, Frazier Healthcare Partners, L Catterton, Arsenal Capital Partners, Acertitude, Signal Partners, Business Talent Group, CEO.works, HireWerx, Chapel Hill Solutions, Bauer Harris, The Tolan Group, DHR Global, Brainworks and a host of others.

Among the speakers: Gary Pinkus, chairman of North America for McKinsey & Company; Johnathan Medina, head of inclusion and diversity at Apax Partners; Gemma Gucci, managing director / global head of talent acquisition for Apollo Global Management; Jordan Brugg, global head of private equity at Spencer Stuart; Sandy Ogg, founder of CEO.works; and Susan Levine, managing director / head of talent for Bain Capital, among many others.

"Our sessions throughout the day will focus on new ways that private equity firms and their executive recruiting partners can evaluate talent faster – and how it all begins and ends by integrating strategy with talent," said Mr. Scanlon. "The unique leadership demands of private equity are creating a new set of talent blueprints for every private equity leader, their talent acquisition teams, and the executive recruiters who serve them. We will examine cutting-edge tools, methodologies, and new approaches – and offer up a modern-day playbook purposely built for PE firms seeking a talent edge," he said.

This event is expected to sell out soon, with seating capacity set at 500.

