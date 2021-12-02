Hub International Enhances Commercial Insurance And Risk Management Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Catto & Catto, Inc. And Catto & Catto Benefits Group, LLC In Texas

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Catto & Catto, Inc. and Catto & Catto Benefits Group, LLC (collectively, Catto & Catto). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in San Antonio, Texas, Catto & Catto provides commercial and personal insurance, risk management, surety, benefits and wellness solutions to clients. Catto & Catto specializes in various industries, including construction and real estate, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Hub continues to grow its capabilities and further enhance our reputation in the region with the addition of Catto & Catto," said Martin Yung, President and CEO of Hub Texas. "We are focused on providing the highest quality of service to our clients. With Catto & Catto, clients will benefit from their depth of expertise and invaluable insight."

Jaimie Hayne, CEO of Catto & Catto, and the Catto & Catto team will join Hub Texas.

"Hub has a strong reputation in the market," said Hayne. "Their depth of resources and national platform makes them a great fit for us as we continue to grow. We bring to Hub our fantastic team, a unique balance of Employee Benefits and P&C, a long history in Texas and a group of wonderful and very loyal clients."

Reagan Consulting served as financial advisor to Catto & Catto in the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

