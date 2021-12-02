CooTek Announces New Business Strategy Focus on Metaverse and NFT

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company") announced that the Company has been focusing on developing immersive digital content and interactive game products related to Metaverse, and building up the digital content copyright system based on NFT (Non-Fungible Token), cryptographic assets on blockchain. The Company will establish its proprietary IP, technology and product systems, and deploy in the fields of Metaverse and NFT as the company's long-term development strategy.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

