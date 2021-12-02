Convey Health Solutions Partners with GA Foods to Provide Market Leading Healthy Foods Programs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) (Convey), a leading healthcare technology and services company, and GA Foods, a leading provider of home delivered healthy foods and prepared meals, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership agreement to provide Medicare Advantage (MA) members with a best-in-class solution. The solution combines two of the most popular MA supplemental benefits: home delivered healthy foods and over-the-counter (OTC) products. Through the partnership, a health plan's members may now use their supplemental benefit allowance to purchase either healthy foods, OTC products, or a combination of both.

"Expanding our MA supplemental benefit offerings has long been a part of the Convey Health Solutions strategy," commented Jason Montrie, President of Supplemental Benefits Administration at Convey. "Access to nutritious foods for those who are economically unstable or recently discharged from a health care facility is an important social determinant of health that can improve clinical outcomes. We are excited to collaborate with an organization like GA Foods that has proven capabilities serving the government-sponsored health markets."

GA Foods is a leading meal benefit solutions partner for health plans seeking to provide healthy food options for their Medicare Advantage members. By partnering with GA Foods, health plans can offer a trusted meal delivery service with holistic member experiences that promote health and wellness through nutrition. Members can get information on both their healthy food and OTC benefit programs as well as place orders, track shipping, speak with registered dietitians, and receive nutrition recommendations on products or meals that are medically tailored for their conditions.

"We believe that partnering with Convey will result in a powerful offering for our clients that is streamlined, easy to use and something that MA members are now demanding," commented Michael Calogero, Chief Growth Officer for GA Foods. "The partnership GA Foods has secured offers a turnkey solution for benefit administration, while enhancing member experience with both technology and product (food) innovation. Our collaboration with Convey will enable MA plans to offer a best in class platform of solutions for their members."

About Convey Health Solutions | Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company's administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company's clients include some of the nation's leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.

About GA Foods | Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., GA Foods has been preparing and delivering meals since 1973. The company is a specialized maker of prepared meals serving the unique needs of Medicare and Medicaid members, seniors, children, the U.S. military, and disaster relief efforts. The Company's services include meal design, food preparation & packaging, distribution, delivery, member engagement and integration with payor & provider systems for both home-delivered and congregate customers. These meals often help contribute to these populations avoiding costly nursing home stays, management of chronic conditions and hospital readmissions. For more information, please visit www.GAFoods.com.

