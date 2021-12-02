B. Braun Medical Launches Next Generation OnGuard® 2 CSTD

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc., a leading provider of closed system transfer devices (CSTD), announced today that the OnGuard 2 CSTD is now available in the United States. OnGuard 2 incorporates all of the current advantages of OnGuard, while offering upgraded materials and enhanced features to improve its usability.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recognizes air-cleaning technology for closed system drug transfer devices to prevent the escape of hazardous drugs into the environment. The enhanced features of this next generation OnGuard are designed to make OnGuard 2 easy to operate and integrate into healthcare practices, and help them meet USP <800> quality standards for handling hazardous drugs. Only OnGuard 2 was tested with actual hazardous drugs for vapor containment and is the market leader in CSTD air-cleaning technology.

A recent publication in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice demonstrates the effectiveness of the OnGuard 2 CSTD at preventing the release of chemotherapy drug vapors and aerosols under extreme conditions.1 "Having research that validates the effectiveness of OnGuard 2 on preventing drug vapor and aerosol exposure under extreme conditions will provide healthcare workers with added peace of mind," said Angela Karpf, MD, Corporate Vice President, Medical Affairs at B. Braun Medical Inc. We are proud to offer this technology to help health systems protect their workers from exposure to hazardous drugs."

"Healthcare worker safety is as important as patient safety," said Andrew Tavares, Group Product Director, Nutrition, Compounding & Pharmacy Admixture at B. Braun Medical Inc. "With OnGuard 2, health systems have access to the latest OnGuard CSTD technology designed to provide easy-to-use protection for healthcare workers while working with hazardous drugs."

OnGuard 2 CSTD enhancements include modifications made to the material composition which are intended to provide increased compatibility with known hazardous drugs and an extended microbial ingress claim for the vial adaptor for up to 7 days.2 In addition, the linear membrane-to-membrane connection is designed for a dry disconnect to prevent accidental exposure to hazardous drugs during compounding and administration.

OnGuard 2 is manufactured by Simplivia Healthcare Ltd. and distributed by B. Braun Medical Inc. in the US.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.bbraunusa.com.

1 Levin G, Sessink PJ. Validation of chemotherapy drug vapor containment of an air cleaning closed-system drug transfer device. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2021 Jul 6:10781552211030682. doi: 10.1177/10781552211030682. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 34229499. 2 OnGuard 2 Instructions for Use.

