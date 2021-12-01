Sands is the only U.S.-Based Hospitality and Gaming Company Included on DJSI World and DJSI North America; Sands China Ltd. named to DJSI Asia Pacific Index

Las Vegas Sands Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Second Consecutive Year Sands is the only U.S.-Based Hospitality and Gaming Company Included on DJSI World and DJSI North America; Sands China Ltd. named to DJSI Asia Pacific Index

LAS VEGAS,, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has been recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), with repeat placement on DJSI World Index for the second consecutive year. DJSI World comprises the top 10 percent of more than 3,400 companies invited and analyzed for the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which measures companies on financially relevant sustainability criteria across economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Sands was the only U.S.-based hospitality and gaming company included on DJSI World, as well as DJSI North America, and Sands China Ltd. made a return to DJSI Asia Pacific. Sands' leadership position in the 2021 Indices was highlighted by a 100th percentile performance in the Social Dimension category among industry peers, driven by the company's emphasis on being the employer and partner of choice in regions served, strategic community investment in promoting regional resiliency and strength, and continued focus on transparency through expanded disclosures and external assurance of the annual Sands Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

"Our repeat placements on the foremost global sustainability benchmark speak to our long-standing commitment to environmental and social leadership, along with the economic vitality that our world-class integrated resorts contribute to our host regions," said Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer. "Over this past year, we've further enhanced our corporate citizenship initiatives as part of our dedication to continuous progress, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion, and local business and workforce development. Combined with our flagship Sands ECO360 global sustainability and Sands Cares community engagement programs, we are well-positioned to deliver significant benefit to the regions we serve."

Sands' global corporate responsibility commitment is part of the company's foundation with an expansive body of work built on the pillars of service to People, Communities and Planet. The People pillar encompasses the company's focus on being the employer and partner of choice leading the hospitality and tourism industry in its regions. Key priorities are professional growth and advancement for Team Members, suppliers and local business partners; hospitality workforce development; health, safety and wellbeing; diversity, equity and inclusion; and responsible gaming and business practices.

The global Sands Cares community engagement program leads the company's Community pillar and drives efforts to solve pressing issues, create resiliency and maximize the inherent strengths of regions served. Finally, Sands works to ensure the long-term environmental health of its regions through the Planet pillar, led by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which drives initiatives addressing low-carbon transition, water stewardship, waste, plastic and packaging, and responsible sourcing.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect sustainability convictions in investment portfolios. The family was launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) provides detailed ESG benchmarking insights to better integrate sustainability and business strategy.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and planet. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

