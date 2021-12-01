CAE and its employees raise $1 million for Centraide (United Way) for the third consecutive year

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announces today that it has raised $1 million in its 2021 CAE-Centraide (United Way) fundraising campaign. For the third consecutive year, CAE raised $1 million through employee donations, fundraising activities and a corporate donation.

"Despite the current economic recovery, the impacts of the pandemic may unfortunately be felt by the most vulnerable for a long time, and I am very proud that CAE has once again responded to Centraide's call for solidarity," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "This is the third year that CAE and its employees have raised over $1 million for Centraide, demonstrating that despite the endurance of the pandemic, the CAE community is ready to support this important cause."

CAE and Unifor Local 522 have led campaigns for Centraide for many years and have been commended by 10 Centraide Solidaires Awards, which recognize the excellence and outstanding results of their campaigns. Since 2000, CAE and its employees have donated $14.6 million to Centraide of Greater Montreal.

In addition to Centraide, CAE supports the communities in which it operates through donations and sponsorships that mainly support causes in education, civil aviation, defence, security and healthcare. The company also encourages individual and team volunteering through its CAEvolunteering program and donates to several causes supported by employees.

You can learn more about CAE's societal goals and achievements in its FY21 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

