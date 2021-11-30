PenFed Director of Military and College Employment Charlie Miles Awarded 'Veteran Employee of the Year' by Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Miles Leads PenFed's Military Employment Program and is an Employment Advocate for the Military Community

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced that its Director of Military and College Employment, Charlie Miles, was named the "Veteran Employee of the Year" by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. This award honors a veteran employee who has made a meaningful impact to their company and/or the community in support and service of veterans and/or veteran families in the National Capital Region.

"I am incredibly proud to call Charlie a teammate and a valued leader here at PenFed," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Charlie has done so much to promote military employment, and we are glad he is getting the recognition he deserves for his important work."

Miles launched PenFed's Military Employment Program as part of an ongoing commitment to hiring employees from the military community. The program supports military community members through every phase of their employment lifecycle, from recruitment through retirement, and assists veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, as well as Reservists and National Guardsmen.

In addition to spending 10% of its recruiting budget on hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses, PenFed collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations and military installations to enhance its military employment efforts.

Members of the military community interested in a career at a company that supports military members and their families are encouraged to visit PenFed's Military Recruiting Webpage, which Miles helped to create. This webpage offers members of the military community an opportunity to join PenFed's Military Talent Community and features a MOS crosswalk that allows transitioning service-members to search for jobs based on their skillsets and experience using their Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) code.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce," said Miles. "Our nation's Veterans and Military Spouses represent one of our country's best pools of talent, and PenFed recognizes their value to our workforce. It is such a privilege to work at a company that empowers me to support the employment needs of our military community."

Miles is a two-decade veteran of the Marine Corps and flew 45 combat missions during his military career. Since his transition from the military, he has helped thousands of military community members find meaningful employment.

About PenFed Credit Union

