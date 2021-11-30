The third annual event reminds consumers not to leave an estimated $15 billion in gift cards unspent.

National Use Your Gift Card Day® Is January 15, 2022 The third annual event reminds consumers not to leave an estimated $15 billion in gift cards unspent.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the supply chain disruption top of mind for many consumers this holiday season, gift cards offer shoppers an easy solution. To keep them from being the season's most wasted leftover, National Use Your Gift Card Day will return on Jan. 15, 2022.

National Use Your Gift Card Day is in response to the estimated $15 billion worth of gift cards that are going unspent, as Bankrate.com recently revealed.

"Gift cards are an ideal choice to give and receive, but it's easy to forget about them after the holidays," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of UseYourGiftCard.com. "National Use Your Gift Card Day reminds recipients to use the cards for a post-holiday splurge or to make a difference by donating their cards to charity."

Gift cards remain a top choice for holiday shopping, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics' November 2021 consumer survey:

Consumers plan to spend $28.1 billion on gift cards, up from $27.5 billion in 2020.

Nearly half (46 percent) of consumers expect to give gift cards this holiday season, which comes second only to clothing.

The average holiday shopper will buy three or four cards and spend almost $50 per card.

"Consumers have embraced the convenience and flexibility that gift cards offer for both holiday shoppers and gift recipients," said NRF Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen. "Gift cards allow recipients to treat themselves to the items at the top of their wish list, whether that take place in-store or online."

The 2022 National Use Your Gift Card Day is supported by retailers and restaurants, including:

Applebee's ®

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

The Great Greek

Jon Smith Subs

Macy's

maurices

Melting Pot

Panera Bread

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks OFF 5TH

Smashburger

For more information, visit www.UseYourGiftCard.com or email info@useyourgiftcard.com .

About National Use Your Gift Card Day and UseYourGiftCard.Com

National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held on the third Saturday each January, reminding consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten. Consumers can check UseYourGiftCard.Com for more information and an updated list of merchants and find advice for getting the most out of their gift cards on Jan. 15, 2022.

