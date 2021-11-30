Hanjiao Group Received Enterprise Credit Certifications

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanjiao Group, Inc. ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: HJGP), a Nevada holding corporation that, through its variable interest entity, is engaged in the distribution of healthcare nutritional supplements and home care services to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform and offline service centers, today announced that the Company received the Business Enterprise of Observing Contract and Valuing Credit certification issued by Zhongqipingxie Enterprise Credit Information Center (Beijing) Co. ("Zhongqipingxie"), a professional credit services agency, and Credit Certification from Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation ("CAITEC") Credit Rating and Certification Center, a credit services agency owned by CAITEC. CAITEC is a comprehensive social science research and consulting institution. Upon receiving the certifications, Hanjiao's corporate credit rating has reached the national standard.

Xiangyang Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanjiao, commented, "We are excited that our Company received credit certifications from Zhongqipingxie and CAITEC Credit Rating and Certification Center, as we have always regarded Enterprise Credit and Integrity as the motto during our 14 years of business development. Going forward, we will continue to commit to bring more value to our customers and shareholders while striving towards our principles of valuing Enterprise Credit and Integrity."

About Hanjiao Group, Inc.

Hanjiao Group, Inc. (OTC: HJGP) ("Hanjiao" or the "Company") is a Nevada holding corporation that, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, is engaged in the business of distributing healthcare nutritional supplements and home care services to the middle-aged and elderly market segments in the PRC through its online e-Commerce platform (www.fozgo.com) and offline service centers. Hanjiao's business is conducted through Beijing Luji Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity formed in Beijing, China on March 27, 2007.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Hanjiao Group, Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to the Chinese government regulation of U.S. publicly listed companies and our industry such as China's M&A rules, Anti-Monopoly Law, and the Data Security Law, or other laws that may target our corporate structure and impact our ability to conduct business in the PRC, accept foreign investments, or list on an U.S. or other foreign exchange, risks of market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

