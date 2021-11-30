ALLO Communications to Invest in 10 Gigabit Network in Five Additional Nebraska Communities

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLO Communications today announced fiber-to-the-premise projects offering 10 Gigabit bandwidth in Ashland, Milford, Seward, Sidney, and York, Nebraska.

ALLO Communications (PRNewsfoto/ALLO Communications)

ALLO will begin construction in these markets in Spring 2022 after working closely with the cities to complete the necessary agreements. ALLO recently completed expansion in Norfolk, Wayne, and Valentine, Nebraska. Currently we are completing the fiber builds in Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, and Kearney, bringing our service to 21 Nebraska communities early next year.

"We have always had a big focus on our home state of Nebraska. We are excited to connect hundreds of thousands of Nebraska residents and businesses to our award-winning fiber technology while also bringing economic growth to each community," said Brad Moline, ALLO President and CEO.

ALLO's network will feature 10 Gigabit symmetric service providing equal upload and download speeds to each small business and residential customer optimized by a world-class Wi-Fi 6 router. Additionally, businesses of all sizes will have the support of ALLO's fiber-rich network delivering active and passive solutions without installation fees and restrictive contracts – keeping your service hassle-free every step of the way. Services will include internet, data transport, video, voice, phone systems, and redundant connectivity to AWS, Azure, and other cloud providers.

ALLO currently serves 21 communities in Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona, with a total population of more than 800,000. We will bring our exceptional customer service and internet speeds to these communities in 2022. Hassle-free service and a 100% fiber-optic network will improve how students learn and employees work, whether from home, schools, or business.

For more information about ALLO, please visit AlloFiber.com.

About ALLO Communications

ALLO Communications specializes in providing world-class communications and entertainment services by creating gigabit communities. In 2004, ALLO began building its first gigabit fiber markets and today provides ubiquitous fiber networks supported by nearly 700 team members. ALLO currently has operations in 21 cities, including 16 in Nebraska, 4 in Colorado, and 1 in Arizona, with a total population of more than 800,000. AlloFiber.com

Tanna Hanna

Marketing Director

Tanna.Hanna@AlloFiber.com

308-633-7815

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALLO Communications