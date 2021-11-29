Spike in illiteracy due to the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 42% of children aged 3-6 from low-income homes have missed out on vital developmental learning and reading skills during the pandemic, according to a report released today.

The key factors in the drop in literacy skills was due to limited access to books, educational resources and internet for children at home, the survey revealed.

The research was compiled by USA Reads, a not-for-profit organization associated with the World Literacy Foundation. They surveyed 500 families from marginalized background across the country to assess the impact of the pandemic on early childhood reading development.

The CEO of USA Reads, Mr Andrew Kay said "The disruptions caused by the pandemic have had a significant negative effect on the development of literacy and numeracy skills.

Mr Kay said, "For most children, if they don't learn to read during the window of ages 3-6, they will face a lifelong battle with illiteracy.

"It's a fight against time to get books into the hands of children who are struggling to read before it's too late," Mr Kay said.

USA Reads, conducted the survey in October 2021, with 75 per cent of families reported seeing an impact on their child's motivation to learn to read as a direct result of covid disruption.

A high number of children surveyed were anxious and uncertain about the future.

Mr Kay said "USA Reads is desperately seeking community support on Giving Tuesday, to address this rapid decline in reading skills and get books into the hands of kids where there is the greatest need.

"We strive to see children discover the joy of reading in their early years to reach their full potential in their school years."

Donations can be made towards children's books and literacy support via: https://www.usareads.org/

