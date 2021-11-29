Loc Performance Hosts the U.S. Army's 2021 TACOM Commanders' Forum

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan-based defense company Loc Performance hosted the 2021 TACOM Commanders' Forum at its corporate headquarters in Plymouth, Mich., on October 28, 2021. Attendees included Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), and commanders from each of the TACOM's Organic Industrial Base (OIB) manufacturing arsenal and maintenance depot facilities.

On October 28, 2021, Michigan-based defense company Loc Performance hosted the 2021 TACOM Commanders’ Forum at its corporate headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. Attendees included Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner, commanding general of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), and commanders from each of the TACOM’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB) manufacturing arsenal and maintenance depot facilities.

"Given all that is at stake, it is imperative that our suppliers deliver exceptional performance," said General Werner. "Holding the Commanders Forum at Loc Performance provided an opportunity to see firsthand the world-class quality manufacturing process of an important supplier to the military."

As the TACOM Commanding General, Werner oversees all major activities of the Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC), two of the U.S. arsenals and three of its maintenance depot facilities. Major activities include the U.S. Army's ground combat and tactical vehicle equipment supply chain, life-cycle management, and sustainment efforts impacting active-duty units around the world.

Werner requested a tour of Loc Performance's Plymouth, Mich., facility to provide each commander an opportunity to witness, firsthand, how a world-class manufacturing facility operates and performs.

"These commanders are responsible for maintaining our country's combat vehicle readiness, and it was an honor to host them," said Lou Burr, CEO, Loc Performance, "I look forward to further collaboration between Loc Performance and TACOM's arsenals and depots."

Loc Performance provides numerous critical components for the military, including vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits.

About Loc Performance

Based in Plymouth, Mich., USA, Loc Performance is a premier full-service provider of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers high quality solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

