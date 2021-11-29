Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Wells Fargo Virtual 5th Annual TMT Summit

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that William Eccleshare, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Wells Fargo Virtual 5th Annual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:20 a.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,500 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia – CCO employs more than 4,600 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

