Reckitt Announces Voluntary Withdrawal Of Lysol Washing Machine Cleaner

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt is voluntarily withdrawing one specific lot of 860 bottles of Lysol® Washing Machine Cleaner sold in 36 fluid oz, child resistant bottles. This lot does not meet the ingredient standards as listed on the packaging. The bottles were sold exclusively at stores in California, Arizona, Utah and Oregon between November 6, 2021 and November 22, 2021.

Lysol® Washing Machine Cleaner, Lot MAB21298

The Lysol Washing Machine Cleaner bottles are blue and white, with blue child resistant caps.

Consumers should stop using the product from this lot immediately and should contact our Consumer Relations Hotline Number at 1-800-228-4722 (M-F, 9a-5p ET) to confirm where the product can be returned for a full refund.

This voluntary withdrawal is specific to Lot MAB21298. The lot code can be found printed on the top of the back of the bottle. (See photo). The UPC code is 0 19200 99837 6. The date code is MAB21298.

The recall does not impact other lots of this product, nor any other Lysol brand product.

Consumers with questions can reach out to our Consumer Relations Hotline Number at 1-800-228-4722 (M-F, 9a-5p ET).

