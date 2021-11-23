Zivaro Renews Its Cisco Gold Integrator Certification

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zivaro, Inc., a US-based leading provider of technology services and solutions, recently announced that it has renewed its Cisco Gold Integrator certification in the USA.

Successfully renewing the Cisco Gold Integrator Certification further validates the strength of Zivaro's technical capabilities and comitment to customer success when designing, implementing, and operating contemporary Cisco-based solutions.

Zivaro has also earned Cisco Certifications and Authorizations in Networking, Collaboration, Customer Experience, HyperFlex, Contact Center, and more.

"We're proud to achieve the renewal of our Cisco Gold Integrator Certification, as it further demonstrates the level of Cisco expertise our teams bring to the table when helping Zivaro clients overcome their most significant business challenges," said Zivaro President and Co-Founder, Glenn Smith. "We're here to deeply understand our customer's challenges and key business drivers and architect solutions that solve those issues and push their businesses forward. In addition, the Gold Level Certification from Cisco sends a clear trust signal into the marketplace. When you work with Zivaro, you can trust that you're in good hands."

Achieving Cisco Certifications, Authorizations, and Specializations positions Zivaro, Inc., among the industry's elite partners. A set of top-level organizations with the most in-depth skills and demonstrated success in supporting mission-critical initiatives with technology.

About Zivaro

Zivaro seeks to serve those charged with serving others. We work relentlessly to help regulated market customers stay outcomes-focused. Zivaro designs and delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective IT solutions through infrastructure expertise and flexible service delivery models.

zivaro.com

Follow Zivaro:

Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook

Media Contact:

Apolonia Sepeda

720.483.9366

asepeda@zivaro.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

Cisco.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zivaro