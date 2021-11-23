Precision IBC, Inc. Acquires Metano IBC Services, Inc.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision IBC, Inc. ("Precision IBC"), a leading provider of stainless steel and poly intermediate bulk containers (IBC), announced that it has acquired Metano IBC Services ("Metano"), an intermediate bulk container rental company with operations in New Jersey. The acquisition of Metano enhances Precision IBC's rental footprint in the Northeast U.S. and supports its efforts to provide competitive and tailored rental solutions across diverse industries.

Precision IBC logo

Metano was founded in 1996 by Tom Wilkins and has a strong reputation for providing flexible rental and packaging solutions, and outstanding service to a wide range of industries including flavors and fragrance, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, to name just a few.

"This acquisition really complements Precision IBC's business," said Anthony Beard, President and CEO of Precision IBC. "We are excited to add Tom Wilkins to our management team; he brings over 25 years of IBC experience to the table and has been the driving force behind Metano's success." Mr. Beard went on to say, "Metano shares our customer-centric philosophy, and this acquisition expands our rental footprint in the Northeast, allowing us to more efficiently serve existing customers as well as provide competitive rental solutions to new customers."

About

Precision IBC, Inc. is a privately held company with over 150 years of experience in the IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) and packaging industry. Precision IBC services a range of industries including oil and gas, chemical, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, food and more. Dedicated to solving customer issues and tailoring rental programs to meet specific needs, Precision IBC is the industries' largest and fastest growing IBC rental sales and services company. https://www.precisionibc.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Precision IBC