Join Coastline College This #GivingTuesday and Help Change the Lives of Our Students

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Tuesday is a unique one-day global movement of generosity that is more vital in 2021 than ever before. #GivingTuesday unleashes the power of people, individuals, families, communities, businesses, and organizations to come together, give back, and help those who are in need.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Coastline College is participating in #GivingTuesday, and would like to invite our community members, alumni, and employees to contribute and support students in need. Coastline students continue to be affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. Vulnerable students need assistance, including first-generation college students, military veterans, nontraditional students, and the entire diverse group of students who are a part of our campus community. https://www.coastline.edu/events/giving-tuesday-2021.php

Coastline College is committed to our student success and provides an array of support programs and services to meet the diverse needs of our students. Funds generated from #GivingTuesday will benefit Coastline students through scholarships, programs, endowments, financial programs, and/or support services. Your donation on #GivingTuesday, supports students' educational needs, including financial assistance with tuition, textbooks, laptops, housing, food banks, counseling, health care, disability accommodations, and more.

"We appreciate the support we received in last year's Giving Tuesday campaign and look forward to having increased participation this year. The funds received through our Giving Tuesday Campaign will allow our Coastline Foundation to help more students to complete their educational goals." Vince Rodriguez, Ed. D., President, Coastline College

Join Coastline College Foundation on #GivingTuesday by pledging your time, skills, voice, and dollars to support our students. Your generous gift can help these students stay on track, focus on graduating, secure their future to empower their lives, and enable them to make a difference in our communities. To ensure that our student community will continue to receive these programs, we rely on the support and generosity of our community.

We are asking our friends and colleagues to make a meaningful contribution to Coastline College Foundation this #GivingTuesday. Donate to the Foundation and support programs that will enhance educational experiences for current and future impacted Coastliners.

Your gift will benefit Coastline students and such programs like the Student Emergency Fund , Veterans Resource Centers (VRC), the General Scholarship Fund , and the Special Programs and Services for the Disabled , and more. Every donation received will go to making these things possible for those in need. During this season of thanks, everyone can make a lasting impact!

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the nation's signature recognition for America's community colleges. Coastline College guides diverse populations of students toward the attainment of associate degrees and certificates leading to career advancement, personal empowerment, and transfer. By meeting students where they are, Coastline provides innovative instruction and services designed to achieve equitable outcomes.

