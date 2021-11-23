Boralex Announces the Commissioning of the La Grande Borne wind farm (Aisne, Hauts-de-France)

PARIS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the commissioning of the La Grande Borne wind farm, located near the municipalities of Vendeuil and Remigny, in the Hauts-de-France region of the French department of Aisne. The facility, which consists of four 2.2 MW Vestas V110 wind turbines for a total installed capacity of 8.8 MW, is expected to produce 26 GWh of power per year, meeting the energy needs for 5,600 households.

Boralex launched the La Grande Borne wind farm project in 2016 and developed it in a manner consistent with its commitment to protecting species and their habitats. Boralex's teams based in Blendecques will be responsible for day-to-day site operation.

"From the design phase of a project onward, we are committed to protecting biodiversity by reducing the impact of our activities on ecosystems, in line with the principles of the Avoid – Reduce – Offset hierarchy. This approach was integral during construction and will continue into the operating phase, allowing our producing assets to contribute to learn and share knowledge throughout their life cycle," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager, Boralex, Europe.

One of the measures supporting biodiversity and species protection at the La Grande Borne wind farm is a measure to protect rare birds. This measure aims to raise awareness among the agricultural community about the protection of harrier nests and to implement conservation measures within a 20-kilometer radius of the site. Boralex will assume the responsibility for rigorous environmental follow-up throughout the wind farm's operating life.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

