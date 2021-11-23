Black Friday deals 2021: Top cybersecurity products reviewed by CyberNews

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to share the top products that are a must-have for anyone who strives for ultimate online security. If you're looking for the best value for money tools, you're in the right place.

These products are your best friends when it comes to data and privacy protection:

VPN. Whether you want to use public Wi-Fi without risk, watch geo-restricted content on Netflix, or simply stay anonymous online - you'll need a good VPN for maximum security. Save up to 72% from the best VPN service for all usage cases or the best VPN for a low price that saves you up to 83%. . Whether you want to use public Wi-Fi without risk, watch geo-restricted content on Netflix, or simply stay anonymous online - you'll need a good VPN for maximum security.from theor the bestthat Password manager. Utilizing strong passwords is essential for all of your online activities, but remembering every single one of them is a daunting task. Luckily, you can store, create, and operate all your passwords with a reliable password manager. You can choose from the best password managers in 2021 now 20% off, and the most secure password vault apps which can save you up to 71%. . Utilizing strong passwords is essential for all of your online activities, but remembering every single one of them is a daunting task. Luckily, you can store, create, and operate all your passwords with a reliable password manager. You can choose from the , nowand the , which can Antivirus. Ransomware, spyware, and malware are at all-time highs, with a new attack happening every 39 seconds, according to Techjury. But you can feel at peace with a solid antivirus (now up to 70% off), which will make sure all your devices are protected. Ransomware, spyware, and malware are at all-time highs, with a new attack happening every 39 seconds, according to Techjury. But you can feel at peace with a solid, which will make sure all your devices are protected. Web hoster. If your website is online, it needs a web hoster, which manages and maintains physical servers storing your files. Finding the best web hosting provider is a challenge - but we have a great suggestion! Check out Hostinger , now 80% OFF Premium, which also comes with a free domain. If your website is online, it needs a web hoster, whichmanages and maintains physical servers storing your files. Finding the best web hosting provider is a challenge - but we have a great suggestion! Check out Web builder. Building a website can be intimidating if you don't opt for a high-quality website builder. We recommend Zyro , now up to 86% off . It allows to quickly build a beautiful website without any design knowledge. Building a website can be intimidating if you don't opt for a high-quality website builder. We recommend, now up to 86% offIt allows to quickly build a beautiful website without any design knowledge.

How did we choose the top products?

We are committed to providing a thorough review of a variety of products, and choosing the ones that perform best in terms of quality and price. Our reviews are based both on objective (speed metrics) and subjective (user-friendliness, customer support) criteria.

Do we update our reviews?

As service providers constantly update their products and services, we do our best to keep up and change our reviews accordingly. However, please note that the pricing of the mentioned products could fluctuate quite frequently.

