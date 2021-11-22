University of Indianapolis Announces Launch of Fall Advertising Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Indianapolis announced today the launch of a new advertising campaign, highlighted by a television spot , which debuted in primetime during local broadcasts of the World Series between the Braves and Astros, along with regular daytime and evening programming. The spot is part of a campaign produced by Caldwell VanRiper (CVR), a marketing and advertising agency based in Indianapolis.

The spot highlights UIndy's vibrant campus and student life options, with an emphasis on its state-of-the-art learning spaces, inclusive atmosphere and hands-on learning opportunities. Also showcased is the University's affordability, with UIndy recognized as one of the most affordable private institutions in central Indiana by the Indy Star. The beloved UIndy mascot Grady the Greyhound also makes a lightning-fast appearance.

"UIndy is proud to launch this new campaign highlighting the vibrant experience our university has to offer to prospective students, said Dr. Robert L. Manuel, President, University of Indianapolis. "We're excited to showcase the significant investments we've made in campus facilities and in expanding academic programs to meet the needs of our evolving student population."

The ad highlights the numerous campus enhancements created as part of the University's Vision 2030 strategic plan, including the Health Pavilion, R.B. Annis Hall, the renovation of the historic Good Hall and Krannert Memorial Library, Greyhound Village and University Lofts, among other significant campus investments.

As part of the University's Homecoming festivities in October, UIndy celebrated a significant milestone in its Campaign for the University of Indianapolis. The fundraising initiative has raised more than $103 million to support students, faculty, community programs and UIndy's future. The University also recently dedicated new spaces on campus thanks to the generosity of campaign supporters, including the Murvin S. Enders, Jr. Student Engagement Space, the Center for Applied Health and Performance, the Phil and Janet Terry Center for Campus Connections and the Stephen F. Fry Professional Edge Center, all located on the second floor of the Schwitzer Student Center.

About The University of Indianapolis

The University of Indianapolis, founded in 1902, is a private university located just a few minutes from downtown Indianapolis. The University is ranked among the top National Universities by U.S. News and World Report, with a diverse enrollment of nearly 5,300 undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education students. The University offers a wide variety of study areas, including 100+ undergraduate degrees, more than 40 master's degree programs, and five doctoral programs. More occupational therapists, physical therapists, and clinical psychologists graduate from the University each year than any other state institution. With strong programs in engineering, business, and education, the University of Indianapolis impacts its community by living its motto, "Education for Service." Learn more: uindy.edu.

