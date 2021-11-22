The Union Tribune Of San Diego Names ALASTIN Skincare Inc. A Winner Of The Metro San Diego Top Workplaces 2021 Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare®, a specialty aesthetics company dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products, is honored to announce their recognition by the Union Tribune (U-T) San Diego as one of San Diego's top workplaces.

The U-T San Diego Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

ALASTIN Skincare has previously been nationally recognized on both the INC 5000 and Forbes Best Start Up lists for impressive growth, employee satisfaction and employer reputation. The company is now very honored to receive recognition in our home town of San Diego for creating a culture that values its people and amplifies talent, resulting in winning the San Diego Top Workplaces 2021 Award. "We take pride in the strength of our company culture, especially during a particularly challenging year," says Diane Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "It's so wonderful to hear the level of satisfaction and enjoyment that our employees feel in their roles every day. We're thankful for each individual that contributes to ALASTIN Skincare by sharing their ideas, helping to grow our business, and continuing to provide our customers with new and innovative skincare products for both peri-procedure use as well as for daily skin care."

ABOUT ALASTIN SKINCARE

ALASTIN Skincare® is the fastest-growing physician-dispensed skincare brand, with innovative, scientifically proven and clinically tested products. Founded in 2015, ALASTIN Skincare provides a comprehensive collection of cutting-edge products for optimal procedure results and daily skincare regimens. We strategically focus research and development on innovative products with the greatest potential impact for patients and providers.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

