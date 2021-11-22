Sharecare and Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers team up to address stress, burnout among professional and informal caregivers Co-developed mini course to support caregivers' mental health available exclusively through Unwinding by Sharecare; CareLinx's 450K caregivers offered free access to app through 2022

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers (RCI) and Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the launch of a co-developed mini course to support family caregivers within the mental well-being app Unwinding by Sharecare.

According to AARP, approximately 53 million American adults are unpaid family caregivers1; and findings from a 2020 RCI survey underscored the tremendous need for support within the caregiver community with 83% of respondents reporting an increased level of stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designed to help family caregivers effectively cope with associated stressors and mitigate burnout, the co-developed mini course explores the importance of the role and how seeking support and practicing self-compassion can help build a caregiver's capacity to care for themselves, which also benefits their care recipients. Available exclusively through Unwinding by Sharecare, the course also teaches caregivers about the fight-flight-freeze response and strategies to "reboot" their brains in times of stress, and features techniques for navigating feelings of guilt, grief, and unhelpful thoughts.

"Worry-driven thought patterns are an understandable challenge for many caregivers; yet, self-awareness helps us step out of 'autopilot' and determine the difference between helpful and unhelpful thoughts," said Dr. Jud Brewer, executive medical director of behavioral health at Sharecare. "The resources offered by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers and the lessons within our course give individuals a sturdy toolkit to achieve self-awareness and implement practical strategies to support their journey as a caregiver."

As part of its continued recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, Sharecare is offering a free year of access to Unwinding by Sharecare, including the evidence-based RCI mini course, to its network of 450,000 CareLinx caregivers. Sharecare acquired CareLinx in Aug. 2021 to bring a human touch to its flagship digital platform and help its payer, employer, and provider customers manage the "last mile" of care: the home.

"Sharecare meets people where they are, prioritizes their physical and mental health, and offers proven programs and resources that are based in evidence. The Rosalynn Carter Institute shares that vision and approach on behalf of caregivers," said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, chief executive officer of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. "We are excited to join forces with an organization that is so mission-aligned and recognizes the unique and significant challenges that come with caregiving. We can go farther and reach more caregivers when we work together, and I'm eager to see how caregivers use, learn from, and leverage Sharecare's comprehensive resources."

On Tuesday, Nov. 30 at noon ET, in the Live Events section of the Unwinding by Sharecare app, Dr. Olsen and Dr. Brewer will be joined by military family caregiver Michelle Dupuy-Lara for a "Conversation on Caregiver Stress." During the event, viewers will learn about the personal toll of caregiving, how to implement self-care as a caregiver, and how to ask for help.

Available on the App Store and Google Play, Unwinding by Sharecare has a special introductory, limited-time price of $35.99 for one year; the regular price is $59.99 for an annual subscription. Organizations interested in learning more about Unwinding by Sharecare for their populations or members can email hello@sharecare.com.

