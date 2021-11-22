Per Scholas Welcomes Two National Board Members

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading national tech training nonprofit advancing economic equity Per Scholas welcomed two National Board Members.

New National Per Scholas Board Members include:

J.C. Lapierre, Chief Strategy and Communications Officer, PwC . J.C. is committed and passionate about helping people and organizations bring out the best in each other. At PwC, her areas of focus include building trust and delivering sustained outcomes through strategy consulting, workforce transformation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Senta Taylor , Head of U.S. Credit Card Operations & Infrastructure, TD Bank. Senta has been recognized for her active role in supporting diversity and inclusion over the course of her career. She is a seasoned executive, with expertise leading operations and business transformation globally.

"We are humbled that J.C. and Senta will contribute their passion, time, and talent by serving on Per Scholas's National Board, aiding in our mission to diversify America's technology workforce," said Plinio Ayala, President & CEO of Per Scholas. "Our National Board Members are tireless in their commitment and effort to advance economic opportunity and close America's opportunity gap."

To learn more about Per Scholas's work and our National Board, visit PerScholas.org .

About Per Scholas

Per Scholas is a national organization that has been advancing economic mobility for 25 years. Through rigorous training, professional development, and robust employer connections, we prepare individuals traditionally underrepresented in technology for high-growth careers in the industry. We partner with leading employers to build more diverse talent pools, directly connecting our graduates to new career opportunities at businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups. With campuses in 17 cities, Per Scholas has trained more than 15,000 individuals in tech skills, building bridges to careers in technology. To learn more, visit PerScholas.org .

