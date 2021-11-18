Showcase Cinemas Offering Special "Buy One, Get One" Deal on Scoop Shop Menu Items Nov.19-21 in Celebration of the New Partnership

Showcase Cinemas Announces Partnership With EDY'S® (Dreyer's) Ice Cream; Opens Scoop Shops At Cinema Locations In MA & NY Showcase Cinemas Offering Special "Buy One, Get One" Deal on Scoop Shop Menu Items Nov.19-21 in Celebration of the New Partnership

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is excited to announce its new partnership with EDY'S® Ice Cream. Through this collaboration, Showcase Cinemas has opened its first EDY'S® Scoop Shops at select locations throughout Massachusetts and New York.

EDY'S® Scoop Shop menu offerings include cups, cones, waffle cones, dipped waffle cones, sorbet sippers, sundaes and shakes, plus a variety of toppings and sauces, which movie-goers can now enjoy on their next trip to the cinema! All participating locations will have 12 flavors available at all times, including the core flavors of Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Espresso Chip, Nestle® Toll House® Cookie Dough, Fudge Tracks and Rocky Road, along with Raspberry Sorbet and Sour Patch Kids® Sorbet (seasonal). An additional six flavors will be rotated seasonally.

To celebrate the opening of EDY'S® Scoop Shops at Showcase Cinemas, movie-goers will enjoy a buy one, get one free offer on the whole menu, including shakes, sundaes, cones and cups during the weekend of Nov. 19-21. This offer is open to all guests with no coupon necessary; the item of equal or lesser value will be free. Ice cream novelties are excluded from this offer.

"We are very excited to begin our new partnership with Showcase Cinemas," said Eileen O'Toole, Category & Customer Manager, Foodservice, for EDY'S®. "Our EDY'S® Scoop Shops will offer movie-goers a variety of ice cream flavors, including classics like strawberry and chocolate and some of our extra indulgent options like Fudge Tracks and Espresso Chip."

"We always strive to make the movie-going experience the best it can be, and we're thrilled to partner with EDY'S® to provide delicious ice cream options for our guests, including sundaes, shakes and more," said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "There's nothing like the experience of seeing a film on the big screen with some freshly-popped popcorn and a sweet treat like an EDY'S® ice cream cone or sundae, and we know our guests are going to love this new addition to our cinemas."

The new EDY'S® Scoop Shops have opened in Massachusetts at Showcase Cinema de Lux Blackstone Valley, Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place, Showcase Cinema de Lux Lowell and Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place. Current New York locations include Showcase Cinema de Lux City Center, Showcase Cinema de Lux College Point, Showcase Cinema de Lux Farmingdale, Showcase Cinema de Lux Island 16 and Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill. A Scoop Shop is coming soon to Linden Blvd. Multiplex Cinemas.

Guests may now enjoy their EDY'S® ice cream while watching the latest releases on the big screen, the way movies are meant to be seen. Tickets for the highly anticipated release Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in cinemas November 19, and recent hits including Marvel Studios' Eternals and Clifford the Big Red Dog are on sale now at showcasecinemas.com.

For more information on the new EDY'S® Scoop Shops at Showcase Cinemas, please visit www.showcasecinemas.com.

ABOUT SHOWCASE CINEMAS

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 828 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.

ABOUT EDY'S® (DREYER'S)

In 1928, ice cream maker William Dreyer and candy maker Joseph Edy opened an ice cream shop together in Oakland, California. They soon made history with deliciously inventive flavors like The Original Rocky Road. Four generations later, we're still devoted to making the richest, creamiest original family favorites.

ABOUT DREYER'S GRAND ICE CREAM®

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company. Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high-quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick®, Häagen-Dazs®, Dreyer's/Edy's® Grand, Slow Churned®, Dibs®, Outshine®, Nestle Crunch®, Butterfinger®, Toll House®, Push-Up®, Frosty Paws®, Edy's Pie® and Skinny Cow®. For more information on the company, please visit www.dreyersgrandicecream.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

