BuildDirect Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of $22.4 million, with year-over-year revenue growth of 51%

Reiterates full year 2021 revenue guidance in the range of $90 - $98 million

BuildDirect reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), an innovative platform for purchasing and selling building materials online, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

"BuildDirect continues to benefit from ongoing investment in the home," said Dan Park, CEO of BuildDirect. "We remain committed to delivering on our strategy, which focuses on our differentiated omnichannel offering and infrastructure, as well as executing select accretive acquisitions to broaden our reach and accelerate our growth. Our solid third quarter performance combined with increasing investments in the home indicate that we are on pace to deliver on the full year revenue guidance of $90 - $98 million."

Ethan Rudin, CFO of BuildDirect added, "Our recently announced acquisition of U.S.-based Superb Flooring & Design aligns directly with our strategy to acquire B2B-focused targets, increasing our Pro customer base, driving larger basket sizes, and expanding our North American presence. We remain keenly positioned to realize BuildDirect's mission to accelerate the home renovation industry into the digital era with our distinct DiPhy (digital + physical) strategy, leveraging our robust technology and heavy weight delivery platform, which when combined with the local presence, trust and service of the best independent retailers, provides an unmatched end-to-end experience for the underserved Pro customer."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

USD$ (unless otherwise noted) Third Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2020 % Change YTD 2021 Revenue $22.4 million $14.8 million 51% $66.6 million Gross Profit $8.1 million $5.5 million 48% $24.3 million Gross Margin 36.4% 37.0% (0.6%) 36.4% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($0.6 million) ($0.1 million) (400%) ($0.8 million)

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the MD&A and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure below.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue of $22.4 million increased 51% compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the December 31, 2020 acquisition of FloorSource, and an increase in customer demand for building supplies.

Pro revenue increased by 216% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and represents 66% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit increased 48% to $8.1 million compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin decreased by 60bps to 36.4% compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to slightly lower gross margin percentages from the FloorSource business and higher supply chain costs in 2021 compared to 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of ( $0.60 million ), a decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to investments in sales and marketing to accelerate sales growth, as well as lower government tax credits received to offset our research and development expenses.

Post Quarter Highlights

On November 17, 2021 , BuildDirect announced its agreement to acquire Superb Flooring & Design LLC for USD $10 million , expanding our Pro market segment share.

The Company has kicked off the search to appoint a new CEO and is finalizing the transition plan to ensure a smooth handover.

Appointed experienced home improvement executives, Peg Hunter and Henry Lees-Buckley , to the Board of Directors.

2021 Outlook

BuildDirect's business performance accelerated over the past year, as a result of significant growth in the home improvement products industry driven by a shift towards investment in the home, which has driven record breaking online growth in building material purchases. Over the long-term, BuildDirect intends to drive gross margin improvements through further alignment of unit economics and profitability in addition to enhancing revenue through its omnichannel platform and accretive acquisition pipeline. In 2021, BuildDirect anticipates revenue in the range of $90 - $98 million, representing significant year-over-year growth.

In line with the industry, BuildDirect experienced near-term challenges with our supply chain and products due to short-term headwinds. However, due to the hard work of our team and support of our partners, we were able minimize the impact and continue to provide great value and service as well as remain in-stock for our customers.

BuildDirect remains bullish as the Company continues to leverage its DiPhy (digital + physical) growth strategy and expands its reach into bricks and mortar independent retailers and captures the B2B professionals. The above guidance does not include the Superb acquisition or additional acquisitions, however BuildDirect maintains a strong funnel of actionable acquisition targets that fit within its well-defined investment criteria.

Actual results may differ materially from BuildDirect's financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

BuildDirect's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are available on the Company's website at www.BuildDirect.com and on the Company's SEDAR profile available at www.sedar.com.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

BuildDirect will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 9:30 am EST on Thursday, November 18, 2021. To access the telephonic version of the conference call, participants can dial (888) 664-6392 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8659. Upon entering the confirmation ID: 56632983, participants will be entered directly into the conference.

Alternatively, the webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation

Among other things, BuildDirect will discuss long-term financial outlook on the conference call and webcast, and related materials will be made available on the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation. Investors should carefully review the factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties included in such related materials concerning such long-term financial outlook.

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:59 pm EST on November 25th, 2021. The audio replay will be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) with entry code: 632983. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an innovative technology platform for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more. BuildDirect's growth, proprietary heavyweight delivery network, and digital reach have served to solidify its role as a ground-breaking player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit http://www.builddirect.com./.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to BuildDirect's innovative technology and heavyweight platform and end to end experience for the Pro customer segment, BuildDirect's DiPhy strategy and acceleration of the home renovation industry into the digital era, BuildDirect increasing its Pro customer base, driving larger basket sizes, and expanding its North American presence, BuildDirect's accretive acquisition pipeline, potential growth, potential value for all stakeholders, expected growth margins, and expected revenues for 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.



For the three months ended September 30 For the nine months ended September 30

2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA







Gain (Loss) for the period $ 673,240 $ (196,386) $ (12,927,217) $ (2,427,433) Income tax expense 474,031 - 1,283,537 - Depreciation and amortization 794,995 168,970 2,746,238 614,420 Interest 503,572 147,819 1,765,159 498,600 EBITDA 2,445,839 120,403 (7,132,283) (1,314,413)









EBITDA adjustments









Stock-based compensation $ 196,284 $ 57,520 $ 1,250,114 $ 172,561

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (98,063) (301,735) (9,899) (382,595)

Fair value adjustment of

convertible debt and warrants (4,964,539) - 1,455,090 -

Impact of fair value adjustment of Inventory in

FloorSource acquisition1 - - 528,552 -

Significant bad debt expense2



257,891 -

Finance costs3 374,652 - 1,444,745 -

Listing expenses4 1,017,659 - 1,017,659 -

Other expenses related to TSXV listing5 409,211 - 409,211 -













Adjusted EBITDA (618,958) (123,812) (778,920) (1,524,447)

Adjusted EBITDA % (3%) (1%) (1%) (4%)

1 The adjustment for the impact of the fair value of FloorSource inventory relates to the impact on normal selling

profit from the fact that IFRS requires that the inventory be recorded at fair value on acquisition and not at

FloorSource's historical cost. Earnings are impacted as this inventory was sold in the period. 2 The adjustment is a non-recurring activity, relating to a provision for an advance made to a former employee,

which was deemed uncollectible in 2021. 3 The adjustment relates to agents' commission and certain expenses of the private placement offering totalling

CDN $1,796,748. 4 The adjustment relates to the consideration transferred in excess of the net assets acquired and certain

expenses related to the reverse acquisition. 5 The adjustment relates to the non-recurring legal and accounting expenses required to bring the company to

public company standards.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020









Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,874,738 $ 5,416,511 Restricted cash

74,921

- Short-term investments

118,000

118,000 Trade and other receivables

3,059,098

2,727,955 Advances to vendors

2,870,902

391,641 Inventories

6,204,115

5,446,940 Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits

815,114

994,597 Total current assets

31,016,888

15,095,644 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment

544,667

835,921 Intangible assets

9,621,692

11,326,135 Right-of-use assets (note 8)

3,376,327

900,834 Non-current advances to vendors

567,279

567,284









Total Assets $ 45,126,853 $ 28,725,818









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,388,872 $ 6,834,980 Income taxes payable

1,283,537

- Current portion of lease liabilities

990,640

458,841 Deferred revenue

2,689,351

1,531,960 Loan payable

3,810,038

3,927,113 Current portion of promissory note

1,715,004

1,145,986 Current portion of deferred consideration payable

523,240

602,681



21,400,682

14,501,561 Non-current liabilities







Deferred consideration payable

1,242,379

1,018,555 Lease liabilities

3,370,647

1,476,044 Convertible notes

-

12,120,679 Warrants

1,517,051

480,321 Promissory note

4,197,089

4,552,670



10,327,166

19,648,269 Shareholders' equity (deficiency):







Share capital

122,959,732

92,459,612 Share based payment reserve

11,645,851

10,395,737 Deficit

(121,206,578)

(108,279,361)



13,399,005

(5,424,012) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 45,126,853 $ 28,725,818

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30

2021 2020 2021 2020

















Revenue $ 22,355,658 $ 14,819,622 $ 66,649,723 $ 37,059,011

















Cost of goods sold

14,216,903

9,337,086

42,372,402

22,840,645

















Gross Profit

8,138,755

5,482,536

24,277,321

14,218,366

















Operating expenses:















Fulfillment costs

2,374,704

2,395,634

6,855,014

6,382,115 Selling and marketing

2,968,055

1,971,881

8,359,299

5,444,591 Administration

3,609,064

1,566,850

11,151,304

4,884,990 Research and development

472,539

(222,797)

1,298,102

(310,015) Depreciation and amortization

794,995

168,970

2,746,238

614,420



10,219,357

5,880,538

30,409,957

17,016,101

















Loss from operations

(2,080,602)

(398,002)

(6,132,636)

(2,797,735)

















Other income (expense):















Interest income

23,836

36,004

64,106

92,592 Interest expense

(527,408)

(183,823)

(1,829,265)

(591,192) Finance costs)

(374,652)

-

(1,444,745)

- Rental income

61,154

47,700

161,710

357,159 Fair value adjustment of convertible

debt and warrants

4,964,539

-

(1,455,090)

- Foreign exchange gain

98,063

301,735

9,899

382,595 Gain on sublease

-

-

-

129,148 Listing expenses

(1,017,659)

-

(1,017,659)

-



3,227,873

201,616

(5,511,044)

370,302

















Income/(loss) before income taxes

1,147,271

(196,386)

(11,643,680)

(2,427,433)

















Income tax expense

(474,031)

-

(1,283,537)

-

















Net income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss) for the period $ 673,240 $ (196,386) $ (12,927,217) $ (2,427,433)

















Deficit, beginning of period $ (121,879,818) $ (105,951,172) $ (108,279,361) $ (103,720,125)

















Deficit, end of period $ (121,206,578) $ (106,147,558) $ (121,206,578) $ (106,147,558)

















Loss per share (expressed in $ per share):















Basic loss per share

0.02

(0.01)

(0.44)

(0.11) Diluted loss per share

0.02

(0.01)

(0.44)

(0.11)



















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30

2021 2020 2021 2020









Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities:







Net income (loss) for the period $ 673,240 $ (196,386) $ (12,927,217) $ (2,427,433) Add (deduct) adjustments and items not affecting cash:







Depreciation 794,995 168,970 2,746,238 614,420 Income tax expense 474,031 - 1,283,537 - Stock-based compensation expense 196,284 57,520 1,250,114 172,561 Other interest and finance cost 428,276 113,271 1,516,191 331,980 Interest on leases 99,132 70,552 313,075 259,212 Interest earned on lease receivables and other (23,836) (36,005) (64,106) (92,592) Fair value adjustment on convertible debt and warrants (4,964,539) - 1,455,090 - Finance costs 374,652 - 1,444,745 - Listing expenses 1,017,659 - 1,017,659 - Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (106,672) 86,201 (2,693) (101,301) Gain on lease modification - - - (129,148)

(1,036,778) 264,123 (1,967,367) (1,372,301) Changes in non-cash operating working capital:







Short-term investments - - - (83,000) Trade and other receivables (248,624) 64,327 (496,573) 62,519 Inventories (362,857) 355,623 (757,175) (137,978) Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits 29,693 (108,352) 179,483 1,235,941 Advances to vendors (1,519,636) (56,407) (2,479,256) 347,061 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,193,898 1,394,718 4,081,745 2,158,478 Deferred revenue (433,406) (1,945,101) 1,157,391 (678,864) Total operating activities (1,377,710) (31,069) (281,752) 1,531,856









Investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (26,081) (98,672) (54,730) (105,508) Principal received on lease receivables 56,384 51,548 165,430 151,241 Interest received 23,836 36,005 64,106 92,592 Cash acquired from reverse acquisition 220,920 - 220,920 - Total investing activities 275,059 (11,119) 395,726 138,325









Financing activities:







Subscription receipts proceeds - - 16,177,383 - Restricted cash related to subscription receipts 15,032,370 - (74,921) - Subscription receipts issuance costs (374,652) - (1,444,745) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,097 - 17,265 - Principal lease payments (234,520) (153,198) (744,902) (517,046) Interest paid (431,864) (183,823) (1,471,445) (591,192) Loan repayment - - (114,382) - Total financing activities 13,998,431 (337,021) 12,344,253 (1,108,238)









Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,895,780 (379,209) 12,458,227 561,943









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,978,958 4,398,665 5,416,511 3,457,513









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,874,738 $ 4,019,456 $ 17,874,738 $ 4,019,456

